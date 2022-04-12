Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Expands Targets at East Keno with Multiple Intersections of Broad, Bulk Tonnage Silver Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from the 2021 field program at the Company's flagship Keno Silver project located in the productive and historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon, Canada.

The 2021 East Keno program focused on drilling, mapping, soil sampling and geophysical surveying with the objective of expanding upon pivotal discoveries made by the Company in 2020 at the East Keno target area where the first drill campaign ever conducted in the area identified high-grade, Keno-style silver veins within broad continuous zones of bulk-tonnage silver mineralization (Figure 1).

Results from the 2021 program have successfully expanded the footprint of known mineralization at East Keno down dip and along trend. Additionally, new mapping has demonstrated the importance of stacked regional scale thrust faulting in the district and identified associated epithermal mineralization, potentially coincident with bulk tonnage type mineralization, providing a new model for the occurrence of silver deposits in a district with over a century of exploration and production.

2021 East Keno Exploration Highlights:

Silver mineralization was encountered in 10 of 12 holes drilled at East Keno in 2021, including 24 separate high-grade intervals exceeding 100 g/t silver equivalent ("Ag Eq") with individual sample grades up to 1,049 g/t Ag Eq.

Seven of the 12 holes at East Keno highlighted broad zones over 15 m widths of continuous mineralization.

Very wide, near-surface, bulk-tonnage style intersects continue to be prevalent in the area (Hole KS21-71 intersected 112.8 m of 36.5 g/t Ag Eq and Hole KS21-72 intersected 88.4 of 28 g/t Ag Eq).

At the UKHM target, Hole KS21-73 intersected 1.53 m of 1,049 g/t Ag Eq of high-grade Keno-style vein mineralization (788 g/t Ag, 3.5% Pb, 2.3% Zn). This hole represents a 30 m step-out from 2020 Reverse Circulation ("RC") Hole KE20-12, which returned 0.76 m of 809 Ag Eq (462 g/t Ag, 2.2% Pb, 5.2% Zn) extending the known length of the high-grade structure.

At the Fox showing, 10 mineralized holes (of 11) have been drilled in the past two seasons defining the mineralized zone over 300 m meters of strike length with 26 intersects over 100 g/t Ag Eq.

Drilling expanded known mineralized zones in all areas that were drilled in 2021 (Fox, UKHM and Zone 2), and mineralization remains open for expansion at depth and on strike at all East Keno target areas.

Five lines totalling 20.3-line-kilometers of Simcoe Geosciences Alpha IPTM system returning Induced Polarization ("IP") and resistivity anomalies identified 35 new conductive features of interest associated with soil and magnetic targets.

Scott Petsel, President, stated: "We are very encouraged with the results from the new RC drilling, and first ever diamond core drilling, at East Keno that is expanding the scope of the target areas and continuing to validate these discoveries as potential future resource areas worthy of continued investigation. What's really exciting for the 2022 field season is our ability to now incorporate the new mapping into an updated geologic understanding of the interplay of the regional-scale structures and the newly recognized broader and lower grade style of epithermal mineralization broader and lower grade with what we already know about the Keno style high-grade veins. This should significantly increase our ability to make new discoveries."

"During the 2022 field season, the Company intends to use core drilling at the Fox, UKHM and Zone 2 discovers with the aim of extending these areas and evaluating resource potential. The potential we see at East Keno cannot be overstated and, with our targeting methodology honed, we expect to make major strides in continuing to advance these top priority targets towards resource definition. We look forward to providing further news including final results from West Keno, as well as an update with respect to our NI 43-101 resource definition at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in Colorado and our exploration plans for both Keno and La Plata in 2022."

Figure 1. Keno Silver District Geology and Deposits

2021 East Keno Exploration Program

The East Keno Area is represented by 12 multi-kilometer-scale anomalies which indicate potential for large scale mineralization in the least explored part of the district. The largest of the target areas extends up to five kilometers in length and two kilometers in width with values in soil exceeding 100 g/t Ag Eq. The initial drill campaign in the target area was completed in 2020 and returned several significant high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn massive sulphide vein intervals (KE20-01, 0.77 m @ 1,416.9 Ag Eq) and numerous broad potential bulk tonnage scale intervals (KE20-01, 28.2 m @ 70.1 g/t Ag Eq and KE20-02, 22.1 m @ 52.3 g/t Ag Eq).

The 2021 field program at East Keno was designed to conduct follow-up drilling at the new discovery areas identified in 2020 to define the scale of the subsurface mineralization along trend and at depth within these multi-kilometer-scale soil and geophysical targets. Exploration in 2021 consisted of geophysics, soil sampling, mapping and a total of 2,824 m of drilling comprising 1,507 m in four diamond core holes and 1,317 m in eight RC holes. Drilling at the East Keno target area, since the initial drill discovery in 2020, now totals 4,702 m in 31 holes.

Drilling returned new intervals of higher-grade Keno Style Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization within broad intervals of lower grade, bulk-tonnage style mineralization. The highest grades encountered in 2021 were found at the UKHM showing at the southern end of the five-kilometer-long soil anomaly where hole KS21-73 returned 1.53m of 1,049 g/t Ag Eq (778 g/t Ag, 3.54% Pb and 2.3% Zn) (Table 1). Zones of combined higher-grade zinc and lower-grade silver seen in the 2021 drill results are a result of metal zonation in the vein structures and provide information that can be used to direct future exploration efforts towards more silver-rich areas.

At the Fox showing, the most advanced of the East Keno target areas, broad intervals of bulk-tonnage-style mineralization have been returned in 10 of 11 holes drilled to date with 26 intersections greater than 100 g/t Ag Eq. Six holes (1 core, 5 RC) were drilled at Fox in 2021, expanding the total defined strike length to over 300 m. The best intervals, representing both high-grade Keno Style Ag-Pb-Zn veins and broader bulk tonnage mineralization, found at Fox are KE20-01: 0.77 m @ 1,417 g/t Ag Eq (1,145 g/t Ag, 2.2% Pb and 3.7% Zn) and KS21-71: 112.8 m @ 36.5 g/t Ag Eq (9.5 g/t Ag, 0.04% Pb and 0.5% Zn) (Table 1). The Fox target will be a focus of further off-set and expansion drill testing in 2022 as the target area advances towards resource definition.

Zone 2 and the UKHM target also returned similar broad envelopes of mineralization. The intervals are at shallow depths and may represent epithermal mineralization associated with stacked thrust faults as defined by mapping during the 2021 season. A focus on core drilling for 2022, which provides enhanced structural information, should help further characterize these styles of mineralization and their structural setting and associations.

Soil sampling at East Keno extended the existing +3 km silver in soil anomalies at the Fox target and defined a new zone, Fox Northeast, which appears to connect the previously identified Zone 2 and Fox targets. The Fox Northeast zone expands the known extent of anomalous soils 500 m east and 1,100 m to the north. This strong northerly anomaly coincides with observable lineaments from satellite imagery. A second new zone, Fox North, was also delineated as a 600 m by 350 m north-south trending silver in soil anomaly. Additional surface sampling will be a priority during the 2022 season to see if the Fox North anomaly can be linked with the broader 3 km anomaly to the south which encompasses the Fox, Zone 2 and UKHM target zones.

Table 1 - Highlight 2021 and 2020 Drill Results from the East Keno Target Areas

Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Ag Eq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) KS21-68 143.26 210.31 67.05 15.2 7.4 0 0.02 0.13 incl 146.3 147.83 1.53 156.1 106 0 0.24 0.83 incl 207.26 208.79 1.53 122.8 36 0.01 0.26 1.6 KS21-69 16.76 38.1 21.34 17 9.2 0 0.05 0.08 KS21-69 83.82 85.34 1.52 233.3 117 0.01 0.94 1.69 KS21-70 19.81 27.43 7.62 25.3 16.2 0 0.1 0.06 KS21-70 57.91 73.15 15.24 21 4.3 0.05 0.02 0.23 KS21-71 12.19 124.97 112.78 36.5 9.5 0.01 0.04 0.5 incl 22.86 24.38 1.52 198.5 123 0.01 0.99 0.74 incl 60.96 64.01 3.05 215 48.9 0.05 0.16 3.24 incl 60.96 70.1 9.14 108.7 22.2 0.02 0.07 1.7 incl 80.77 91.44 10.67 105.3 22.2 0.02 0.04 1.66 incl 86.87 88.39 1.52 448.4 68 0.05 0.04 7.77 incl 100.58 102.11 1.53 218 32 0.18 0.02 3.53 incl 115.82 117.35 1.53 155.6 36 0.01 0.03 2.47 KS21-72 60.96 149.35 88.39 28 10 0.01 0.05 0.31 incl 60.96 62.48 1.52 314.9 162 0.02 0.89 2.44 incl 89.92 91.44 1.52 130.9 84.2 0.01 0.46 0.59 incl 99.06 102.11 3.05 119.7 31.2 0.04 0.05 1.74 incl 117.35 118.87 1.52 97.1 49 0 0.4 0.68 incl 138.68 140.21 1.53 242.9 33 0 0.07 4.34 KS21-73 111.25 115.82 4.57 424.9 305.2 0.12 1.39 1.11 incl 111.25 112.78 1.53 1049.1 788 0.11 3.54 2.3 KS21-73 146.3 147.83 1.53 85.4 64.1 0.03 0.23 0.18 KS21-74 19.81 44.2 24.39 18.4 14.3 0.01 0.07 0.02 incl 38.1 39.62 1.52 103.4 91 0.02 0.25 0.01 KS21-74 108.2 147.83 39.63 18.4 11.9 0.01 0.05 0.07 incl 115.82 117.35 1.53 105.3 69.1 0.07 0.19 0.42 incl 138.68 144.78 6.1 41.2 30.6 0.01 0.12 0.11 KS21-75 39.62 44.2 4.58 54.5 39.6 0.01 0.2 0.1 KS21-75 117.35 131.06 13.71 49.7 40.8 0.01 0.02 0.16 incl 121.92 123.44 1.52 326.8 281 0.03 0.03 0.86 FX21-01 19.8 20.8 1 111.2 71.1 0 0.44 0.49 FX21-01 115.6 116.1 0.5 114.4 9 0.2 0.02 1.78 FX21-01 326.3 326.8 0.5 177.7 15 0 0.02 3.37 Z221-02 137.5 138.4 0.9 135 59.4 0.04 0.68 0.93 KE20-01 41.15 69.34 28.19 70.1 44 0.01 0.14 0.39 incl 67.81 68.58 0.77 1416.9 1145 0.03 2.19 3.72 KE20-02 48 70.1 22.10 52.3 18 0.01 0.05 0.63 incl 62.24 64 0.76 683.5 301 0.13 0.68 7.14 KE20-08 41.91 42.67 0.76 387.2 293 0.01 0.03 1.89 KE20-11 22.86 41.15 18.29 63 54 0.02 0.19 0.01 incl 38.86 39.62 0.76 571.3 493 0.07 1.82 0.02 KE20-12 85.34 89.91 4.57 254.7 139 0.02 0.89 1.63 incl 89/15 89.91 0.76 809 462 0.09 2.18 5.15 KE20-16 64.77 68.58 3.81 594.3 28 0.00 0.52 11.41

1Silver equivalent (Ag Eq) values assume Ag $19/oz, Pb $1.05/lb, Zn $1.30/lb, Au $1,800/oz and 100% metallurgical recovery. Sample intervals are based on measured drill intersect lengths

Figure 2 - East Keno Area Plan Map with 2021 and 2020 Drill Hole Locations

2021 Geophysical Survey

Simcoe Geosciences completed five lines (20.3-line km) of its Alpha IPTM system measuring IP and resistivity on both the Central and East Keno target areas. The survey identified areas of high IP response and 35 conductive features of interest associated with elevated silver in soil and coincident magnetic anomalies. Drilling at Fox North, a new soil anomaly identified in 2021, has provided insight into the potential for a buried intrusive body 500 to 1000 meters below East Keno that may be a driver of mineralizing fluids in the district. The drill hole returned sulphide mineralization and hornfels in association with the edge of the chargeability anomaly, potentially representing alteration by a significant nearby intrusion. The stacked thrusts mapped in 2021 may represent pathways for the epithermal mineralization from these buried intrusive bodies that could be responsible for the wider zones of 20-100 g/t Ag Eq bulk tonnage mineralization seen at East Keno. Further drilling and field work will be required to ground truth the anomalies in 2022.

