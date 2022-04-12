Expert Insights Announces Best-Of Cybersecurity Award Winners For Spring 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Independent B2B platform Expert Insights announces its Best-Of Cybersecurity award winners for Spring 2022.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine increases global tensions and threatens increasingly sophisticated nation-state backed cyber-attacks, the need for powerful cybersecurity technologies for businesses continues to sky-rocket.
Year-on-year businesses continue to spend more on investing in new cybersecurity technologies to prevent rampant cyber-crime such as phishing, ransomware, and malware.
To recognize the leading providers in the business cybersecurity space, Expert Insights has today officially announced its Best-Of Cybersecurity award winners for Spring 2022. The awards recognize leading cybersecurity solutions across categories including email security, identity and access management, security awareness training, endpoint security and more.
Expert Insights Best-Of Awards recognize the best cybersecurity companies and products based on research by Expert Insights' independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback, and industry recognition.
"The need for organizations to have comprehensive protection in place to secure themselves against sophisticated cyber-attacks has never been more critical," said Expert Insights' CEO and founder Craig MacAlpine.
"Businesses are dealing with unprecedented security challenges. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as governments around the world have recognized, is massively increasing the risk of sophisticated, nation state-backed cyber-attacks. Our Best-Of Cybersecurity awards are designed to showcase the best technologies helping businesses to stay secure against the advanced threats putting businesses and users at risk."
Expert Insights Best-Of Awards are based on a number of factors-including product features, ease of use and results from Expert Insights' own technical testing and analysis. Each category has its own set of criteria that's determined by Expert Insights and isn't influenced by external factors.
Expert Insights Best-Of Award Categories
Best-Of Endpoint Security
Best-Of Biometric Authentication
Best-Of Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs)
Best-Of DDoS Protection
Best-Of DMARC Solutions
Best-Of Email Archiving
Best-Of Email Encryption
Best-Of Email Security
Best-Of Enterprise Password Management
Best-Of Enterprise Password Policy Enforcement
Best-Of Enterprise VPNs
Best-Of Identity And Access Management
Best-Of Managed Detection And Response
Best-Of Multi-Factor Authentication
Best-Of O365 Backup And Recovery
Best-Of Patch Management Software
Best-Of Phishing Simulation
Best-Of Privileged Access Management
Best-Of Remote Monitoring and Management
Best-Of Secrets Managers For Application Security
Best-Of Security Awareness Training
Best-Of SIEM Solutions
Best-Of Single Sign-On Solutions
Best-Of Unified Endpoint Management
Best-Of Web Security
Best-Of Zero Trust Security
About Expert Insights
Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We provide listings and customer reviews of hundreds of B2B solutions, covering editorial buyers' guides, blog articles, industry analysis, interviews, and technical product reviews written by industry experts.
Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cloud software decisions with confidence.
