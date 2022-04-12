Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2022 | 14:08
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Expert Insights Announces Best-Of Cybersecurity Award Winners For Spring 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Independent B2B platform Expert Insights announces its Best-Of Cybersecurity award winners for Spring 2022.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine increases global tensions and threatens increasingly sophisticated nation-state backed cyber-attacks, the need for powerful cybersecurity technologies for businesses continues to sky-rocket.

Year-on-year businesses continue to spend more on investing in new cybersecurity technologies to prevent rampant cyber-crime such as phishing, ransomware, and malware.

To recognize the leading providers in the business cybersecurity space, Expert Insights has today officially announced its Best-Of Cybersecurity award winners for Spring 2022. The awards recognize leading cybersecurity solutions across categories including email security, identity and access management, security awareness training, endpoint security and more.

Expert Insights Best-Of Awards recognize the best cybersecurity companies and products based on research by Expert Insights' independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback, and industry recognition.

"The need for organizations to have comprehensive protection in place to secure themselves against sophisticated cyber-attacks has never been more critical," said Expert Insights' CEO and founder Craig MacAlpine.

"Businesses are dealing with unprecedented security challenges. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as governments around the world have recognized, is massively increasing the risk of sophisticated, nation state-backed cyber-attacks. Our Best-Of Cybersecurity awards are designed to showcase the best technologies helping businesses to stay secure against the advanced threats putting businesses and users at risk."

Expert Insights Best-Of Awards are based on a number of factors-including product features, ease of use and results from Expert Insights' own technical testing and analysis. Each category has its own set of criteria that's determined by Expert Insights and isn't influenced by external factors.

You can view the full list of award winners at the links below:

Expert Insights Best-Of Award Categories

Best-Of Endpoint Security

Best-Of Biometric Authentication

Best-Of Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs)

Best-Of DDoS Protection

Best-Of DMARC Solutions

Best-Of Email Archiving

Best-Of Email Encryption

Best-Of Email Security

Best-Of Endpoint Security

Best-Of Enterprise Password Management

Best-Of Enterprise Password Policy Enforcement

Best-Of Enterprise VPNs

Best-Of Identity And Access Management

Best-Of Managed Detection And Response

Best-Of Multi-Factor Authentication

Best-Of O365 Backup And Recovery

Best-Of Patch Management Software

Best-Of Phishing Simulation

Best-Of Privileged Access Management

Best-Of Remote Monitoring and Management

Best-Of Secrets Managers For Application Security

Best-Of Security Awareness Training

Best-Of SIEM Solutions

Best-Of Single Sign-On Solutions

Best-Of Unified Endpoint Management

Best-Of Web Security

Best-Of Zero Trust Security

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We provide listings and customer reviews of hundreds of B2B solutions, covering editorial buyers' guides, blog articles, industry analysis, interviews, and technical product reviews written by industry experts.

Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cloud software decisions with confidence.

Media Contact:

Joel Witts
Content Director
awards@expertinsights.com

SOURCE: Expert Insights



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696674/Expert-Insights-Announces-Best-Of-Cybersecurity-Award-Winners-For-Spring-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
