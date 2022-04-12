Lifespin GmbH, a deep data company that is mapping human health and building an innovative health diagnostic testing platform based on metabolomics, announced today that it has formally established a U.S. entity, Lifespin, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, and based initially in Boston (MA) to accelerate the company's access to U.S. healthcare market opportunities, clinical research partners, and investors.

The metabolic status of an individual is measured quantitatively with NMR and processed with Lifespin proprietary advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms for the determination of health status and diagnosis of diseases and results are delivered via the cloud (Image: Lifespin GmbH).

"The establishment of our U.S. corporate entity represents an important step in our development here in the United States and will be followed by expanded business and R&D operations," said Dr. Ali Tinazli, President and CEO of Lifespin, Inc.

Leading the U.S. operation along with Dr. Tinazli will be Dr. Trevor Hawkins, a member of the Lifespin, Inc. Board of Directors and an internationally recognized healthcare and technology industry expert. "We are fully committed to the U.S. marketplace and have already begun exploring R&D and Go-to-Market partners in the clinical laboratory, drug discovery, and healthcare provider fields," Hawkins said. Among the members of Lifespin GmbH's prominent Board is Dr. James Rothman, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology, Yale University, and Nobel Prize Laureate for Physiology/Medicine 2013.

Lifespin is developing a groundbreaking diagnostic testing platform that utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to quantitatively identify variations in a person's metabolism from the healthy baseline based on Lifespin's proprietary database to help clinicians, for example, to diagnose diseases earlier. Lifespin combines biology, Deep Data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to enable digital metabolic insights for: precision diagnostics including personalized disease management; precision drug monitoring for pharmaceutical, research and clinical settings; and precision nutrition for diabetes, obesity, diet and lifestyle interventions.

The first commercial product in the regulated space will be software algorithms for health testing scalable via the cloud as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). This is expected to launch in Europe later this year as a laboratory-developed test for clinical evaluation of Multiple Sclerosis, and later in the United States, followed by a test for Parkinson's Disease in 2023.

The clinical findings to date using Lifespin's technology platform in a research-use-only context are highly promising. View the company's explainer video for more information on the focus of its technology.

Lifespin is currently engaged in fundraising for a Series A to fund further product introductions and support the expansion of its U.S. operations.

Lifespin (www.lifespin.ai) is a deep data company that maps human health based on metabolomics. Lifespin has standardized the baseline for human health to detect distinct deviations in the human metabolome caused by diseases. Studies show that pathogenesis impacts metabolism, causing specific changes in the presence and quantity of metabolites. Lifespin is building an in-house biobank that already consists of more than 200,000 human blood samples. Lifespin's proprietary diagnostic technology platform is able to quantitatively capture individual metabolomes, i.e., up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations with a single Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) measurement. Utilizing its technology, Lifespin is performing quantitative in-house measurements of metabolomes for systematic mapping across various health conditions, digitizing metabolic profiles that include billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles will enable differential diagnosis for the early detection of health conditions, staging of diseases, monitoring of treatment success and personalized medicine. Lifespin's first regulatory approved Software-as-IVD will be for the early differential diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis and is expected in Europe in 2022, and thereafter in the United States. Additional tests for the detection of neurological, cancer, and inflammatory diseases are in the pipeline. Lifespin's cloud-based business model is built on its proprietary Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Lifespin's advisory board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology, Yale University, New Haven, CT USA) and other prominent leaders in the relevant fields of study.

