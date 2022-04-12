Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Beefing Up Clinical Trial Programs, Announces New Head of Company's Variant Detection Program

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today that it is beefing up its clinical trial programs and has hired a new director of the company's variant detection programs.

Net Medical President Rafael Rubio said, "In anticipation of the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) introducing enhanced compliance requirements for companies offering Rapid Antigen and PCR Molecular tests under clinical trial programs for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) products, we are taking steps to be fully prepared to meet those requirements.

"We are beefing up our clinical trial program for regulatory agencies to assist their clients with usability studies and clinical trials. We've hired Clara Jee, an experienced clinical trial nurse practitioner, to head our variant detection programs that will be required for all clinical trial candidates.

"This will help the FDA determine if a submitted product can detect the Omicron SARS-COV-2 variant where the prevalence of Omicron samples is very high. This includes Omicron subvariants such as BA.1, BA.2 and XE variants."

Rubio continued, "It's likely the FDA will require at least three comparator products to test against new product submissions and 510Ks. Net Medical now has three PCR platforms along with clinical trial software to assist companies with their submissions."

Net Medical has started its training process for meeting the needs of the changing regulatory landscape.

Net Medical provides a software package for diagnosis and reporting for companies called Telemed. A company can license the custom software for use in their products.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999. Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. In addition, Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics.

The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

