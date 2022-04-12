Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG5Z ISIN: SE0015193529 Ticker-Symbol: CRB 
Frankfurt
12.04.22
11:45 Uhr
0,609 Euro
-0,014
-2,25 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRCHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIRCHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2022 | 14:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Circhem TO 1 (167/22)

At the request of Circhem AB, Circhem AB equity rights will be traded on First
North as from April 20, 2022. 



Security name: Circhem TO 1
----------------------------
Short name:   CIRCHE TO 1 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017232432
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  254997   
----------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during 220901-220914 
      per share. Minimum issue price the quota value of the share. 1   
      option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
     1 new share in Circhem AB.                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip 16 September 2022 - 30 September 2022                 
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   28 September 2022                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
CIRCHEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.