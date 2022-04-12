Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Circhem TO 1 (167/22)

At the request of Circhem AB, Circhem AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from April 20, 2022. Security name: Circhem TO 1 ---------------------------- Short name: CIRCHE TO 1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017232432 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 254997 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during 220901-220914 per share. Minimum issue price the quota value of the share. 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Circhem AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip 16 September 2022 - 30 September 2022 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 28 September 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.