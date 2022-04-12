Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Launches Innovative New CBD Horse Paste

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products for people and pets, announces the launch of their new Calmolyte CBD Horse Paste.

According to Grand View Research's CBD Pet Market Size & Growth Report, 2021-2028, "The global CBD pet market size was valued at $125.00 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 58.9% from 2021 to 2028." While a majority of the pet CBD products are made for dogs and cats, Panacea saw the opportunity to help the equine segment as well while capitalizing on the rapid growth of the market.

"We have spent a year in product development working with veterinarians and our partners at Colorado State University to develop an effective, naturally calming product for horse owners," comments James Baumgartner, Panacea's Chief Science Officer.

The new PANA Pet® Calmolyte Horse Paste is designed to provide relief for the everyday stresses and/or injuries that come up for horses. Whether it is a young horse in training, a new trailer ride or boarding facility, or a nagging injury, Calmolyte may help to bring stress levels and inflammation down naturally.

Panacea's Director of Research and Development, Doug Grego, commented, "We wanted to formulate a product that would allow us the flexibility to include different vitamins and minerals while carrying a significant dosage of CBD isolate."

This innovative CBD paste contains ingredients like B vitamins and beneficial minerals that help encourage water consumption and replenish electrolytes lost by a hardworking horse, as well as L-Tryptophan, Ginger Root, and Valerian Root, all known for their calming effects. There is also 1000mg of CBD and Magnolia extract, which both have anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties to aid in body aches and pains. The thoughtful and well-rounded balance of ingredients help keep horses healthy and happy.

Panacea provides several pet CBD products ranging from softgels and oil drops to creams and tablets, suitable for dogs, cats, horses and small pets. The other PANA categories include a wide variety of organic, powerful, and purposeful human cannabinoid products which can be viewed and purchased at panacealife.com.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a seed to sale cannabinoid manufacturer and research company that produces purposeful, natural medicine for consumers and pets. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids improving the lives of people and pets. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, the impact of the pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the impact on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, lack of available funding at sufficient levels to meet our working capital needs, competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints, including the need for FDA approval under certain circumstances; and changes in technology and methods of marketing; as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

