Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that exploration crews have been mobilized to Newfoundland to follow-up on the numerous and extensive lithium anomalies identified in fall 2021 field work and to complete the planned phase one evaluation of all claim holdings.

2021-2022 Exploration Program

Field work completed in late fall 2021 included only eight of the Company's twenty greenfield lithium prospects in Newfoundland that have never before seen any meaningful exploration work. A total of 292 till, 28 rock and 154 biogeochemical samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

Given the scarcity of outcrop on some claims and flat lying terrane, which can make spotting outcrops difficult during traverses, Origen and its Consultants have utilized satellite image processing to identify areas with greatest potential for bedrock exposure. This information combined with the geochemical information being obtained from the biogeochemical sampling of spruce bark and the analytical results from till sampling will help prioritize areas for advancement to drill targets later this year.

By using a combination of geological mapping, biogeochemical, rock and till sampling, the Company is optimizing exploration across the variety of terranes encountered along this emerging lithium belt given the presence of seasonal variations and resulting challenges. The Company and its consultants bring 12 years of experience in lithium exploration to the project and continue to further refine leading exploration techniques with each new phase of field work and results received.

Results from the current phase of exploration will enable prioritization of targets for phase two work planned for later this year as the Company moves towards drill testing.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Newfoundland Lithium Belt

The Newfoundland Lithium Belt exhibits all the characteristics of a major lithium rich corridor observed from Ireland to the Carolinas. There are key indicative signs that point to specific target areas with high expectations for the discovery of lithium rich pegmatites. Numerous occurrences of pegmatites have been observed in proximity to prospective lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") geochemical signatures. Mapping of the geochemical pathfinders for lithium has revealed distinct vectors that have guided the Company to focus in on priority areas and acquire a commanding land position in this new belt.

These geochemical pathfinders, on a regional scale, reveal a distinct corridor that transects Newfoundland and corresponds to the tectonic suture zone hosting the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt and the lithium pegmatite occurrences in Ireland that have received significant attention in recent years. In addition, the age of the associated parent granites observed in Newfoundland coincides with the 'sweet spot' when lithium rich pegmatites were emplaced along the belt.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project, a 100% interest in 20 lithium prospects in Newfoundland and a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina.

