Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: BYFM) (OTCQB: BYFMF) ("Sprout AI" or the "Company"), a leading vertical farming technology company, announces that as of April 11th, 2022, Toni Rinow has accepted her nomination to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is currently comprised of three seats, one representative from sprout AI and two external representatives. The Company will be adding an additional candidate in the near future and may seek approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to expand the Board of Directors to five members in total.

Dr. Rinow is exceptionally accomplished boasting an impressive business and educational background. She has achieved a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Graduate Degree in Accounting and Finance from McGill University. In addition, she also has a doctorate in Biophysics and Chemistry from the Université de Montréal (Ph.D), and a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Strasbourg, France.

Dr. Rinow is AI Certified and has over 20 years of international finance and business leadership experience with organizations with up to $200 million in revenue. She most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Neptune Wellness. Previous to this position, she served as the Global General Manager of Jubilant DraxImage Inc., and prior to that was the Chief Financial & Operating Officer of Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals Ltd. To learn more about Toni Rinow and the experience she brings to Sprout AI, please visit: LinkedIn

Chris Bolton, Chairman, and CEO of Sprout AI notes, "We are thrilled to have Toni, an individual with such a diverse level of professional expertise, and proven adaptable problem solver, join our team. Her appointment to our Board of Directors represents a catalyst for strategic international expansion as she brings significant business and financial experience in growing businesses. This experience will be an invaluable asset to our organization as we capitalize on our numerous opportunities while building value for our shareholders."

The Company also wishes to take this opportunity to announce the resignation of Kyle Horak, former Chief Operating Officer, from the Board of Directors. As of April 11th, Kyle graciously resigned from his seat enabling Dr. Rinow to assist our existing independent Board Member Tom Andrews in forming the necessary sub-committee in advance of our AGM this summer. The Company is currently evaluating candidates for the final seat and will be announcing the appointment of the successful nominee in the near future.

Chris Bolton said, "It has been a pleasure working with Kyle as the past COO and Board Member. I am grateful for his hard work and commitment to the success of Sprout. We wish him well."

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multilevel rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit https://www.sproutai.solutions.



