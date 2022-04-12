Cybersixgill Introduces Crowdsourced Threat Intelligence with the Industry's First Cybersecurity Community Platform

New Chat Feature in Cybersixgill's Investigative Portal Harnesses the Expertise, Knowledge, and Insights of Customers and Company Experts as a Force Multiplier for Cyber Success

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the premier vendor of real-time and actionable threat intelligence, announced today an innovative approach to user engagement with the introduction of a new community chat feature, creating the industry's first collaborative threat intelligence community. Native to its Investigative Portal, the dedicated, Slack-like chat platform enables information sharing and harnesses the expertise, knowledge, and insights of customers and in-house dark web experts alike, pioneering crowdsourced threat intelligence as a force multiplier for cybersecurity success.

This new Cybersixgill threat intelligence community provides customers a unique platform for peer-to-peer cooperation, breaking down information silos with dedicated channels for users to share their knowledge, findings, and expertise, exchange tips, recommendations, and best practices, and submit feedback, requests, and intel-related queries directly to Cybersixgill's team of threat intelligence experts.

"We believe that our customers are more than just users. They are valuable assets to the cybersecurity community as a whole. This community represents a new age in cybersecurity collaboration, giving security professionals the platform to pool their knowledge, and share their insights to better address the challenges they face," said Gabi Reish, Chief Business Development and Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "Across five public channels, we bring together experts from diverse market sectors, inviting them to share their thoughts and expertise with their industry peers on various topics, helping them maximize the value they derive from deep, dark, and clear web threat intelligence to enhance their cyber resilience against imminent threats."

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill brings agility to cyber threat intelligence, with fully automated threat intelligence solutions to help organizations proactively detect and protect against phishing, data leaks, fraud, malware, and vulnerability exploitation - enhancing cyber resilience and minimizing risk exposure in real-time. The company has hundreds of customers in North America, EMEA, and APAC, including global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Liz Youngs

Trier and Company for Cybersixgill

Mobile: US 1-843-412-6327

Email: lizyoungs@triercompany.com

Laurie Ben-Haim

Cybersixgill

+972-52-7831911

+1-646-300-9549

laurie@cybersixgill.com

SOURCE: Cybersixgill

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697022/Cybersixgill-Introduces-Crowdsourced-Threat-Intelligence-with-the-Industrys-First-Cybersecurity-Community-Platform