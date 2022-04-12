Medical Holography Market size worth $ 10.7 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research

An increase in adoption of holography products in medical education, biomedical research, and clinical applications, growing awareness about the benefits of the holographic technique, are the major factors to drive the Medical Holography Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Holography Market" By Product (Holographic Display, Holography Microscope), By Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, and Biomedical Research), By End-User (Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Holography Market size was valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Holography Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Medical Holography Market Overview

An increase in the adoption of holography products in medical education and biomedical research, growing awareness about the benefits of the technique, rising clinical applications of holography are the main factors that may drive the growth of the Global Medical Holography Market. In addition to this holography is emerging as a promising technology for representing complex 3D structures in the medical field that may uplift market growth. However, high computational costs allied with processing holograms and less effective projection under sunlight may hamper the market growth. Increasing investments in the digital holography market are creating opportunities for the market, where Technological limitations may create challenges for the market.

Holography is known as one of the most promising tools for the medical industry. Holographic techniques have extended their applications in life sciences and medical research and medical education. The use of holographic imaging and projection has resulted in tremendous changes in the fields of biomedical research and medical education and training. In addition to medical imaging and research, holographic display technology and digital holograms are used in the education industries as well as hospital teaching. 3D visualization through holography products creates an interesting and interactive learning atmosphere as holography helps retain more information compared to other learning techniques.

With a growing focus on structural biology in medical schools, various market players are focusing on developing holographic prints and holography software to be used for medical teaching and training applications. Companies have developed a 3D kit for medical students and doctors that help them practice surgeries and dissections without needing real bodies and organs. Echopixel, an emerging company in the medical holography market, launched True3D Viewer, a new generation of medical visualization software. This software converts anatomical data from patients to fully interactive, three-dimensional virtual reality images. With these innovations, medical holography is widely used for healthcare research, hospital teaching, and medical education.

Key Developments

May 2020 : Looking Glass Factory upgraded its display technology with the UE4 plugin, which can visualize designs using its holographic displays. The new feature is suitable to be used in a range of industries, like medical imaging.

Key Players

The major players in the market are EchoPixel, Inc., Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd., Realview Imaging Ltd, Ovizio Imaging systems, zSpace Inc, Holoxica Ltd, Eon Reality, Lyncee Tec, Nanolive SA. and Zebra Imaging.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Holography Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Medical Holography Market, By Product

Holographic Display



Holography Microscope



Holography Software



Holographic Prints



Holoscopes



Others

Medical Holography Market, By Application

Medical Imaging



Medical Education



Biomedical Research

Medical Holography Market, By End-User

Academic Medical Centers



Hospitals & Clinics



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Research Laboratories

Medical Holography Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

