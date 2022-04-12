Retirement Technology Provider Smart Adds Experienced ERISA Counsel to its US Legal Team

Smart announces appointment of Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, today announces that it appointed Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel, who will be working with Lawrence Griffin, General Counsel.

Anstett is an exceptional addition to Smart's US team, having amassed 27 years of ERISA retirement plan industry experience. Most recently, Anstett served at Equitable for nine years, and prior to that spent 18 years at USI Consulting Group.

"Tina is a savvy business leader with extensive knowledge of retirement industry compliance," said Griffin. "We are thrilled to have her aboard to help Smart continue to build out our US business."

Throughout her career, Anstett has worked directly with financial professionals and plan sponsors to design new qualified retirement plans and evaluate existing plans to keep pace with industry standards, business objectives, and to facilitate plan administration. Anstett consults on ERISA fiduciary issues and plan governance, IRS and DOL audits, and ongoing compliance with constantly changing federal laws and regulations.

Anstett will support Smart as it launches as a retirement plan fiduciary through Finhabits , where Smart will integrate its retirement technology into the Finhabits app to help Latino small business owners and their workers gain access to a one-stop location for retirement savings plans. She will also support Stadion Money Management, the independent managed account provider acquired by Smart in March 2022 .

"With deep retirement industry experience from the regulatory, service provider, financial professional and plan sponsor perspectives, Tina is driven to support workplace savings plans and to help workers achieve financial wellness and retirement security - a goal that is aligned with ours," said Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart.

Anstett holds a BA from New York University, a JD from Western New England University School of Law, and is a member of the Connecticut Bar.

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, recordkeepers, asset managers, banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with close to a million savers entrusting over $3 billion in assets on the platform. Smart supports its clients with a 650 strong global team and saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group are all investors to date in Smart.

For more information, please visit www.smartretire.com .

