Qrons Inc.: Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.

Ido Merfeld, Qrons' President and co- founder stated, "This filing is the result of our creative multidiscipline research effort in the field of supramolecular and polymeric materials chemistry and neuronal tissue engineering. We believe these scientific discoveries and inventions will further advance our QS200 product candidate for the treatment of diffused axonal injuries and other neuronal pathologies".

Jonah Meer, CEO of Qrons commented "This filing represents years of research and continues the path of creating products for the treatment of neuronal injuries and provides a substantial addition to our portfolio of intellectual property in the field. "

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research centered in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies to combat neuronal diseases an enormous social and economic burden on society. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies and institutions that are developing breakthrough technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, molecular biology, stem cells and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal diseases. Our search is focused on researchers based in Israel, a country which is world-renowned for biotech innovations.

Please visit https://www.qrons.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting the Company's business including increased competition; the ability of the Company to expand its operations, to attract and retain qualified professionals, technological obsolescence; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Qrons Inc.

Jonah Meer

Chief Executive Officer

212-945-2080

SOURCE: Qrons Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697068/Qrons-Announces-Filing-Of-Provisional-Patent-Application-In-Furtherance-Of-Its-QS200-Product-Candidate