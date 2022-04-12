GoSun Inc.: Solar Appliance Company Raises $1.6 Million

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / GoSun, the innovative Solar Energy company, announced that they have raised $1.6 million on StartEngine's Equity Crowdfunding platform. The funds raised will help the company attract talent, scale, and develop new clean tech. products. Learn more at https://www.startengine.com/gosun

Thanks to growing trends in Outdoor Recreation and Emergency Preparedness, in 2020, GoSun saw revenue growth by 109%, with sales of $3.9 million on breakthrough solar products, and they are projecting continued record growth in the future..

"We like to think of it as though we are giving people a chance to own a piece of the future; GoSun provides a unique opportunity to get in on the Solar Boom" Patrick Sherwin, CEO of GoSun says. "Now, thanks to equity crowdfunding on StartEngine, the public can invest and own a part of small, start-up companies they believe in. Since we are a crowdfunded company, it makes a lot of sense to have customers become investors to fuel our rocket ship."

GoSun, a Cincinnati home grown company that literally started in an old garage, has now shipped over 100,000 solar products to customers in over 70 countries. GoSun makes a variety of solar products including breakthrough solar ovens, solar refrigerators, solar power generators, and solar water purification systems.

GoSun's award winning technology has been recognized by the likes of CES, FastCo. and the WhiteHouse for its breakthrough innovations. Recognizing the contribution that GoSun's products make to eliminating global emissions, CES awarded GoSun with its Climate Change Innovation Award in 2019, and an Innovation Honoree Award for its solar water purifier in 2020.

"Many investors are looking for a way to alleviate the problems of climate change, and to join the booming outdoor recreation and solar industries. GoSun provides a unique opportunity because we provide several essential solutions. Our technology can cook, cool, purify, and charge off grid, helping people become energy independent, resilient, reduce emissions, and have more fun," Sherwin stated.

With innovation at its core, in 2018 GoSun launched the first hybrid solar and electric oven, the Fusion through Kickstarter allowing customers to continue to cook at night. In 2020, the company launched a solar-powered water filter and sanitation system, the GoSun Flow , and last year introduced its newest product the Chillest , a solar powered portable refrigerator and freezer that eliminates the need for ice and can be completely powered by the Sun.





Supporting non profits around the world, GoSun also makes solar-powered lights and phone chargers for power outages and emergencies. Whether used in recreation or times of need, all of GoSun's products are designed to meet essential needs like cooking, cooling, light, or power - all available at www.gosun.co To get a deeper look into GoSun and view their StartEngine campaign visit https://www.startengine.com/gosun

About GoSun

Founded in 2016, GoSun has become the first consumer solar appliance manufacturer to break into mainstream markets centered around enjoying power, food, and drink while outdoors. GoSun's breakthrough solar-powered technologies can cook, cool, light, power your electronics and now, purify and deliver water. These affordable products are all portable, more efficient, and free of harmful carbon emissions. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has established partnerships with companies and organizations including REI, Home Depot, the UN, GEM and other NGOs.

