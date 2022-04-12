Availability of Nickel reserves, Tax Incentives, and Increasing Favorability of EVs will drive the growth of Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry at a CAGR of 44% during 2022-26: Ken Research

The Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44% during the forecast period FY'22-FY'26.

Tax Harmonization Schemes and Availability of nickel are expected to give a boost to numerous entities that facilitate EV Charging Equipment manufacturing in the country.

Over 70% of the people are willing to own an EV because of the numerous benefits EV provides for a sustainable future.

GURUGRAM, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world, with a population of nearly 250 million people. With fast economic growth and rapid urbanization in Indonesia, it is projected that more people will acquire a personal vehicle for mobility. The transportation sector is one of the most significant contributors to CO2 emissions in Indonesia, second to the industrial sector.

In 2019, Presidential Regulation Number 55 Year 2019 regarding the Acceleration Program for Battery Electric Vehicles for Road Transportation was enacted. This regulation acts as the legal umbrella for Indonesian electric vehicle development and creates a domino effect for several ministries to start electric vehicle (EV) projects in Indonesia.

Future Outlook of the Industry

Charging Equipment Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44% during 2022 and 2026. Also Indonesia Electric Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2022-2026. With over 22% of the world's nickel reserves found in Indonesia, the government's commitment to reduce its emissions (29% by 2030) and a growing public interest towards environment-friendly vehicles. This will really help EV manufactures to grow. According to Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, the country will require up to US$35 billion in investment over the next five to 10 years to develop its EV ecosystem.

The publication titled 'Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by influx of investment from abroad coupled with increasing focus on emission control' covers the overview of EV Charging Equipment Industry by analyzing historical EV Charging statistics and corresponding change in Middle Affluent Class in Indonesia. Charging Equipment Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44%during 2022 and 2026.

The report also focuses on Indonesian EV Charging Equipment Industry segmentation by Type of Remittance by Type of Charging, Type of Chargers, Type of Vehicle, Type of Geography, and By Sales Channels. The EV Charging section of the report concludes with projections for the future of the industry included forecasted total EV Charging Equipment revenue by 2026, and analysts' take on the future highlighting major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry:-

EV Charging Market Size by

Revenue

Number of charging stations

Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry By

Type of Chargers

Type of Charging

Type of Vehicle

Geographic Demand

Type of Manufacturer

Sales Channels

Product Analysis

4W Chargers

2W Chargers

Charging Stations

Pricing Analysis

4W Chargers pricing

2W Chargers pricing

Charging Stations pricing

Key Target Audience:-

Electricity Supplier

EV Manufacturers

EV Charging Equipment Manufacturers

EV Charging System Operator

Demand side Transport Operators

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

EV Charging Equipment Players in Indonesia

Delta

ABB

Schneider Electric

Powerindo

Bambang Djaja

Phihong

ANS EVSE

Ghifari Energi

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of EV Market and EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia

Ecosystem of EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia

Market Size of EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia (Total EV Charging Equipment Revenue)

(Total EV Charging Equipment Revenue) Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market Segmentation (By Type of Charging, Type of Chargers, Type of Vehicle, Type of Geography, By Sales Channels)

Cross Comparison of Southeast Asian Countries on EV Adoption and comparison of top players in the EV Charging Equipment Market in Indonesia

Company Profiles of EV Charger Manufacturers (Overview, Products, Business Streams, Manufacturing Capabilities, Distribution Channels, Recent Projects, Cost Structure, and Awards and Recognitions)

Growth Drivers and Challenges to Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Industry

Industry trends and developments

Case Study (PLN, EESL, Alfen)

2W Chargers Market Revenue Share

ABB Indonesia EV charging Equipment Market

ABB Support in Growth of Indonesia EV Market

Analisis Pasar Peralatan Pengisian EV Indonesia

ANS EVSE Electric Vehicle Sales

COVID Impact on Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market

Delta EV charging Equipment Market Revenue

Electric Vehicle (EV) projects in Indonesia

Electric vehicle charging equipment Industry in Indonesia

Electric vehicle industry in Indonesia

Electric vehicle Market in Indonesia

Electric Vehicles Battery sales growth in Indonesia

EV Charging System Operator in Indonesia

Future of Indonesia EV Charging Equipment Market

General Electric Vehicle Battery Exchange Station Indonesia

General Electric Vehicle Charging Station Indonesia

Indonesia Electric passenger vehicle Market

Indonesia Electric Rickshaw Industry Growth

Indonesia Electric scooter Market Sales Share

India EV Charging Equipment Market Outlook to FY'2026 - Driven by Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles along with Implementation of FAME II Policy by Government

India, the world's 6th largest economy by nominal GDP and the 3rd largest by PPP, is characterized as a middle-income developing market economy. 2- and 3- Wheelers that account for close to 50% share dominate the Indian urban mobility modal share. EVs are slowly gaining traction with less than 2% of vehicles deployed as EVs in India. The charging infrastructure in India is currently quite under-developed with as many as 26 EVs per charger available in the country, compared to only 8 in China and 17 in the US. There are ~300 community charging stations in India, of which 22 were fast-charging points in 202. However, India EV Charging Equipment Market gained significant momentum after the implementation of the FAME India scheme. The Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) also planned to incentivize 1,000+ charging stations with 6,000+ chargers, which is the major growth driver for the market. Lack of Space, Infrastructure, and Manpower for Setting-Up along with High Initial Cost of Charging Equipment and Installation are the major challenges in India EV Charging Equipment Market.

South Korea Used Car Market Outlook To 2026: Relaxed Government Regulations on Big Companies Entering Used Car Market to Facilitate Increase in the Used Cars Sales and Improve the Organized Market Share

South Korea Used Car market increased at a CAGR of 0.8% (by sales volume in units) during 2015-2021P. The market has reached its maturity phase. A combination of restrictions on public transport and a movement towards private travel has accelerated the sale of used cars. Moreover, the availability of various financing facilities offered through banks and NBFIs, high internet penetration and increased government spending have been instrumental factors in facilitating the growth of the South Korean used car market.

Vietnam Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 (Second Edition): Driven by growing disposable income and shifting consumer preference from two-wheelers to four-wheelers

Vietnam's used car market experienced a slow down between 2015 and 2021 on the basis of gross transaction value. The decline in GTV as well as sales volume of used car industry is attributed to various government initiatives to support the growth of domestic automotive industry, and policies implemented such as reduction in import tax to 0% for cars imported from ASEAN region. Historically, motor bikes have always remained the top choice among the consumers due to high concentration of population belonging to rural regions having low purchasing power. However, due to rapid urbanization and fast growing middle class, the demand for new passenger cars has been growing significantly in recent times which in turn is contributing to the growth of automotive industry. Also, increased awareness on health and hygiene followed by the advent of COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst for the shift in consumer's preference towards availing private transportation medium compared to public transportation. Leveraging the growing internet penetration rate, various online classified players launched their operation in Vietnam post 2013, such as Oto and Carmudi. The increasing preference of consumers towards availing digital medium for their purchases has enhanced the sales prospect via C2C channel through classified platforms.

Philippines Used Car Market Outlook To 2026 (Third Edition): Driven by the Pandemic Incited New Opportunities for Used Car Dealers and Increased Penetration in the Online Space for Used Car Transactions

Philippines Used Car market is in its growth phase, having registered a five-year CAGR of xx% (2016-2021) as the total value of sales increased from PHP xx Billion in 2016 to PHP xx Billion in 2021. The market size by volume increased from xx cars in 2016 to xx cars in 2021 while registering a five-year CAGR of xx% in the period. There are a number of growth drivers which has resulted in expansion of the market; these include a surge in the demand of private cars, increasing per capita income, convenient financing facilities, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space. Customers of the used cars can be divided according to their needs generally belonging to the working age group.

