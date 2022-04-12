NGK Insulators has invested an undisclosed sum in Enecoat, which develops perovskite solar cells via a wet process based on organic chemistry, a low-temperature coating process, and roll-to-roll printing.NGK Insulators, a Japanese network-attached storage (NAS) storage specialist, has acquired an unspecified stake in EneCoat Technologies, a Kyoto University PV technology spinoff. Enecoat develops perovskite solar cells through a wet process based on organic chemistry, a low-temperature coating process and roll-to-roll printing. "NGK is using this investment to work on establishing production technologies ...

