Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 ISIN: FI0009007660 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2022 | 16:41
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 12 APRIL 2022 SHARES

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

The share of Marimekko Corporation is traded without right to share issue
without payment as of 13 April 2022 in accordance with the General Meeting
decision on the share issue without payment on 12 April 2022. 

Identifiers of Marimekko Corporation's share:

Trading code: MEKKO
ISIN code: FI0009007660
Orderbook id: 24304
Ratio: 1:4 (four new shares will be given for one old share)
Ex-date: 13 April 2022
Record date: 14 April 2022

The orderbook MEKKO will be flushed on on Tuesday evening 12 April 2022.


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
MARIMEKKO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.