Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 12 APRIL 2022 SHARES MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT The share of Marimekko Corporation is traded without right to share issue without payment as of 13 April 2022 in accordance with the General Meeting decision on the share issue without payment on 12 April 2022. Identifiers of Marimekko Corporation's share: Trading code: MEKKO ISIN code: FI0009007660 Orderbook id: 24304 Ratio: 1:4 (four new shares will be given for one old share) Ex-date: 13 April 2022 Record date: 14 April 2022 The orderbook MEKKO will be flushed on on Tuesday evening 12 April 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260