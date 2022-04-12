RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH Group Inc. Nominates New CEO and Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH):

The RYAH Group Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. David R. Richards, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., FIoD, FRSA, C. Psych., has been nominated as Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RYAH Group Inc., subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Dr. Richards' previous senior leadership roles include Nortel Networks' GM Global Data, growing from money-losing startup to $ multi-billion profit powerhouse; GM Global Supercarriers, winning over $1B per annum account from an entrenched competitor; GM UK Switching, growing turnover from £200m to £350m in a single year; Global ThinkQuest Champion at Oracle's Education Foundation; CEO of Ellis Jones Solicitors; Executive Director of Business Development and Marketing, AECC University College; Senior Vice President and Director of the Dorset Chamber of Industry and Commerce; Board Director of the West Hants Lawn and Tennis Club, and various other organizations.

Dave cofounded the MIT Innovation Lab, in 1993 with Professor Eric von Hippel, and is a lifetime member of the think tank, engaging global innovation leaders (NASA, UNDP, Nortel, 3M, Pitney Bowes, and others) sharing best practices, secret sauces and recipes, and key insights enabling substantially improved returns on investments in innovation initiatives - elucidated in his best-selling and acclaimed book, The Seven Sins of Innovation: A Strategic Model for Entrepreneurship - which "elevates the thinking on this crucial subject to the highest level" according to Roger Lacey, former Chief Strategy Officer, 3M.

As an independent consultant and advisor since 2007, Dr. Dave (as he is widely known) helped various clients achieve amazing results, based on his unique approach to 'bridging strategy and psychology, consciously focused on leading innovation - including New Era Technology, the London Hippodrome Casino, ebm-papst, Qualcomm, Microsoft Ventures, Solid State Supplies, Analog Devices, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and President Obama.

Major business development successes include a key role in Nortel Networks becoming the first western telecommunications technology company to break through cultural barriers to become a major supplier to NTT, Japan ($300m initial deal); architecting and executing a marketing strategy that tripled US sales of digital office systems (in 1 year), key to Nortel's rapid penetration of the US newly deregulated telecom market; and attracting investments and partnerships in biotech, healthcare technology, and other sectors.

Research and academic accomplishments include leading communication psychology research investigating the impacts of advanced multimedia communications capabilities on managerial, administrative and professional effectiveness and productivity, helping to shape ideas about the office of the future and the emergence of knowledge work in a global digital economy. Dave's research informed Nortel Networks Open World Vision and strategy for commercializing the Internet. He pioneered value psychology, user-driven design of multimedia network applications, and customer-employee loyalty research. Dave's PhD in Mathematical Psychology and Neuroscience was awarded by the University of Toronto, where he also served as an Assistant Professor.

Dr. Richards lives with his wife and two youngest children in Northern Virginia, near Washington, DC. Holding three passports (US, UK, Canada) he is a global citizen with a wealth of multicultural business experience. Dr. Richards said "I am extremely excited to be joining RYAH, which has a strong team, Board and IP portfolio - poised to address many imminent and exciting challenges and opportunities in ways that will benefit humanity and make the world a better place, driving the company's growth, value and success."

Mr. Gregory Wagner has resigned from the Board of Directors and as CEO of the Company to pursue new professional opportunities. The RYAH Board, team and Dr. Richards would like to thank Mr. Wagner for his three years of service. It is anticipated that Mr. Wagner will support the Company as an advisor for a period of time, to ensure a smooth transition and to fully capitalize on Greg's industry knowledge and contacts moving forward.

About RYAH Group Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its range of innovative IoT-connected medical devices including inhalers, patches, and pens. RYAH's robust big data platform, the only one of its kind in this space, aggregates and analyzes HIPAA-compliant patient data, helping doctors and patients personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. The data and derived insights are also highly valuable for hospitals, clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, and pharmaceutical companies, and to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients, based on dosages, strains, demographics, specific conditions, and a range of other factors. Exciting new directions under Dr. Richards' leadership include R&D in the realm of blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrency that will pave the way toward successful commercialization of RYAH's big data assets. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio.

