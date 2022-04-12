Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market worth $1,244 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market by Modality (Surgical (Arthroscopy, Shoulder Replacement, Tendon Repair), Physiotherapy (Braces, Cold Compression), Drug Therapeutics (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Injections), Orthobiologics) -Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,244 million by 2026 from USD 989 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market"

30 - Tables

23 - Figures

11 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71095820



The key factors fueling the growth of this market include The key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in sports-related shoulder injuries, technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices, increase in aging population with osteoarthritis, strong focus of players towards launch of highly advanced arthroscopic treatment devices for rotator cuff rupture.

The in rotator cuff injury treatment market include major Tier I and II suppliers of in rotator cuff injury treatment devices are Arthrex (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US), LimaCorporate (Italy), FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S. (France), Evolutis India Pvt Ltd. (India), DJO Global (US), 3S Ortho (France), Breg, Inc. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and Parcus Medical (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that has significantly strained healthcare providers, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare systems worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic had a remarkable change in several aspects of medical practice. Elective surgeries, including orthopedic surgery, were canceled worldwide, allowing hospitals to accommodate more COVID-19 patients and completely focus on reducing the possible risk of infection among healthcare workers. According to The CovidSurg Collaborative, a 120-country research initiative formed to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on surgeries, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide will be canceled or postponed in 2020, based on 12 weeks of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19. The rotator cuff injury treatment market was also impacted due to restrictions on the organized temporary closure of surgical centers, hospital access restriction for non-essential care, limited access to clinics, implementation of social distancing measures, nationwide lockdowns, and the slowdown of in-patient flow and referrals.

The rise in number of arthroscopic surgical treatment and technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices in to support the market growth during the forecast period."

Arthroscopy procedures are increasingly being recommended by physicians for rotator cuff repair owing to their clinical benefits such as minimally invasive procedures (in open rotator cuff repair surgeries, a two-to-three-inch incision is made as compared to less than one inch in arthroscopy-driven procedures). Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries (especially among sportspersons) and the technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices are likely to boost the demand for shoulder arthroscopy for rotator cuff injury treatment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71095820

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing rotator cuff injury treatment market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about the safe & effective shoulder arthroscopy treatment, presence of geriatric patient population with osteoarthritis and presence of players with robust rotator cuff injury treatment devices product portfolio are likely to contribute towards the significant the growth of the rotator cuff injury treatment market in the region.

Prominent players in this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), among others.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=71095820

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Trauma Products Market by Type (Internal (Plates, Screw, Nails, Pins, Staples), External Fixators (Circular, Hybrid)), Surgical Site (Hand, Wrist, Shoulder, Elbow, Hip, Pelvis, Foot, Thigh, Ankle, Knee), End User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/trauma-devices-market-213911560.html

OTC Braces & Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA, Compression), Distribution (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/otc-orthopedic-braces-market-113271585.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rotator-cuff-injury-treatment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/rotator-cuff-injury-treatment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg