Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Randall Weisenburger

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4 Details of the transaction

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapse on the third anniversary of the grant date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

9,541

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

9,541

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-08