Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces the sale of its Industrial Merchant business in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to Air Products Group. This transaction includes Air Liquide Emirates for Industrial Gases LLC (ALEMIR) and Air Liquide's share in Middle East Carbon Dioxide W.L.L (MECD).

This divestment is immaterial with regards to the overall portfolio of Air Liquide in the Africa Middle East and India region. It is part of the Group's strategy to regularly review its asset portfolio and focus on selected fast developing areas and activities. As a consequence of this divestiture, the 97 employees are now integrated within the Air Products organization.

Air Liquide is well-positioned to further grow its already strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in Large Industries and Healthcare businesses and pursue the many opportunities emerging with clean Hydrogen and Energy Transition.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

