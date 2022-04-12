Integration steps of its AD Pack

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems responds to the requests for clarification of its current technical approaches expressed during the presentation of its 2021 results.

In accordance with its roadmap, Navya is currently working on its industrialization step towards an adaptable model based on its proprietary technology bricks.

In this context, Navya is focusing on strengthening its technical partnerships to integrate its AD pack into existing vehicle platforms.

Technical collaboration opportunities for the integration of the AD pack into different kinds of vehicle platforms, including utility vehicles, are being discussed, no new partnerships have been finalized to date.

Presentation in French and English of the 2021 results have been posted on Navya's investor website.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech

