Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2022 | 18:45
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media Group releases seven new magazine editions for April

NORWICH, England, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the April editions of seven of its popular business-to-business titles.

New digital issues of Technology Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Sustainability Magazine, Supply Chain Digital Magazine, AI Magazine, Energy Digital Magazine, and Data Centre Magazine are now available to read for free on each publication's website.

Technology Magazine Features An Extensive Lead Interview With Wesley Rhodes And Dan Whitacre Of Kroger Technology, About The Technology And Values That Set The Kroger Customer Experience Apart. It Also Contains Exciting Features With Companies Such As Ey, Samsung, Tata Consultancy Services, Dxc Technology, And Ntt.

FinTech Magazine, which also releases monthly, features a lead interview with Olwyn DePutron, Director of the Step IT Up programme at UST, as well as profiles of Ikano Bank, Qonto, State Street Global Advisors, Flowe, and Empire Life.

BMG's other monthly publications Sustainability and Supply Chain Digital also contain a whole host of fascinating interviews and features. This issue of Sustainability includes an interview with Glenn Steinberg of EY, as well as thoughts from leaders at SAP, KDDI Corporation, The First Mile, PwC and DHL.

Supply Chain Digital contains profiles on Rolls-Royce, Snam S.p.A, Ikano Bank, Tealbook, EY, WeWork & Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, our February edition of AI Magazine features exciting profiles from the likes of Spark Compass, Samsung SDS and Deloitte. Fellow bi-monthly publication, Data Centre Magazine, contains exclusive interviews with NTT Global Data Centers EMEA, KDDI Telehouse, Wyoming Hyperscale, ClusterPower, Telehouse France, and Neterra.

Last but not least, Energy Digital includes exclusive interviews with IMI, Snam S.p.A, and Meralco.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Webb
kathryn.webb@bizclikmedia.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.