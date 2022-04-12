Wisecroft Capital Management: Wisecroft Confirms Expansion into The Isle of Man & Cape Town

BARBADOS, WEST INDIES / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / At a press conference on Monday, Wisecroft Capital Management, the international wealth management firm, confirmed the board of directors approved an expansion into the Isle of Man and Cape Town, South Africa.

CEO Michael Boyce featured on Bloomberg news stating "After the resounding success we have realized over the past few years, our expansion into the Isle of Man and Cape Town, South Africa, will allow us to scale the services we have been offering our clients, while maintaining the same high standards, in terms of returns and service which have allowed us to arrive at this pinnacle moment. Reaching this point was a team effort by some of the best talent in the financial services industry, from the analysts, economists, traders, brokers even the client services representatives (…) no department at Wisecroft Capital Management seeks anything other than excellence. Maintaining this company culture has been the cornerstone for the success we have realized in a relatively short space of time, allowing us to outperform all major benchmarks by a significant margin."

Bloomberg News presenter Mr Keene suggested the expansion will propel Wisecroft Capital to new heights. The ability for investors to structure their investments in an offshore sheltered environment has never been more important. Wisecroft has consistently identified value and growth investment opportunities which have been asymmetric in terms of being incredibly conservative and yet realizing significant upside for their clients. For example some of their most recent calls significantly outperformed, such as Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) up +160% in 12 months, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) up +60% in 12 months and Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) up +120% in 12 months. It's no surprise the company is expanding at the rate at which we see.

Wisecroft Capital Management expects the development and recruitment of both the new locations to be completed for a simultaneous launch during the second half of 2023.

