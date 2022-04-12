Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
WKN: 260884 ISIN: US3765361080 
Tradegate
12.04.22
18:20 Uhr
20,560 Euro
+0,150
+0,73 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2022
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2022 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of April, May and June 2022, and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.1254 cash distribution per common share for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 207 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 22

April 29

$0.1254

May 20

May 31

$0.1254

June 22

June 30

$0.1254

Total for the Quarter:

$0.3762

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 144 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:

Payment Date

Amount

April

May 6

$0.0875

May

June 6

$0.0875

June

July 6

$0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has paid 21 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 22

April 29

$0.138021

May 20

May 31

$0.138021

June 22

June 30

$0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 28

May 6

$0.125

May 27

June 6

$0.125

June 29

July 6

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series G Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 22

April 29

$0.125

May 20

May 31

$0.125

June 22

June 30

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 12, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13727662.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website, www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.As of December 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 129 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.2 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697130/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Announces-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-April-May-and-June-2022-and-First-Quarter-Ended-March-31-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
