Paragon Digital Marketing Group, LLC: Paragon Digital Marketing Group Partners with the Shining Star Hero Program

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Paragon Digital Marketing Group announced its partnership today with The Shining Star Hero Program, a program designed to give back to our community heroes. Created as a passion project by mortgage loan heavy hitter Enrique Braunschweiger, the Shining Star Home Buying Program helps Loan Officers big and small increase their footprint in the community and grow and solidify realtor relationships by enabling them to better serve the heroes of the community on their path to homeownership. Through this program First responders, active-duty military, veterans, educators, law enforcement and healthcare workers are all eligible to receive perks such as a rebate to cover closing costs, free solar and alarm systems, large discounts on insurance and free appraisals, just to name a few.

By partnering with Shining Star Hero Program, Paragon Digital Marketing Group will be able to provide a valuable way for Loan Officers to stand out in an ever increasing competitive rate environment. This will result in Paragon clients helping more local community heroes achieve homeownership.

"In partnering with such a reputable brand and an outstanding professional and family man like Enrique we are able to serve our Loan Officer clients at a much higher level; through helping Loan Officers establish new referral partnerships, helping with their outreach, building lasting relationships with their existing realtor partners and ultimately by helping our local heroes achieve the American Dream of homeownership." said Luke Shankula, CEO and Founder of Paragon.

When asked his thoughts on the partnership between Paragon Digital Marketing Group and the Shining Star Hero Program, Enrique Braunschweiger comments, "My team is so excited about our new partnership with Paragon Digital Marketing Group. Luke, Marissa and the rest of the team really value the idea that Loan Officers can not go wrong by focusing on serving our heroes and making the program accessible to Realtors to help them grow and close more deals."

About Paragon Digital Marketing Group

Founded in 2017, Paragon Digital Marketing Group was birthed on the idea that for too long Loan Officers have been the second tier in the totem pole in the real estate industry. Our goal is to flip the status quo on its head so that instead of Loan Officers cold calling Real Estate Agents on Monday's, the real estate agents are calling our LO's begging for business.

Paragon Digital goes far beyond simply generating leads. We are passionate about our clients getting results, not only in their business, but also with their fitness, mindset, family and any other ventures they set their minds to.

For more information, visit: paragondmg.com

About Shining Star Hero Program

Created by a Loan Officer for Loan Officers to assist Local Heroes in becoming homeowners. Build a strong network of Real Estate Agent Partners while helping heroes achieve the American Dream of homeownership. Understanding the challenges of developing realtor relationships is why Enrique spent 2 years developing this program that has helped countless deserving heroes become homeowners. This program will help you stand out from your competitors and allow you to create lasting relationships with realtors while giving back to your community.

Examples of Benefits Heroes May Receive:

FREE Appraisal

Realtor Rebate for Closing Costs

Discount on the Home Inspection

Discount on their Home Insurance

And more!

For more information, visit: shiningstarheroes.com

