Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Reports 29% Revenue Growth and a Return to Profitability

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an update on recent business highlights.

Key Financial Highlights for 2021 (compared with 2020)

Revenue increased 29% to $21.5 million

Gross profit increased 20% to $11.1 million

Operating income improved by $7.3 million to $0.6 million

Net income improved by $12.0 million to $4.8 million

Key Financial Highlights for Q4 2021 (compared with Q4 2020)

Revenue increased 53% to $6.5 million

Gross profit increased 47% to $3.1 million

Operating income improved by $1.3 million to $0.6 million

Net income decreased by $2.1 million to $2.1 million

Key Business Highlights During and Subsequent to 2021

The Company appointed Edward Carmines, Ph.D., accomplished scientist and Premarket Tobacco Application (" PMTA" ) expert, to Charlie's Board of Directors

Charlie's best-selling e-liquids remain in the select minority of PMTA submissions to the FDA that are still viable; the FDA has issued Marketing Denial Orders or "Refuse-to-File" letters to 99% of the PMTAs that were submitted by other companies

The Company announced Board changes in preparation to apply for uplisting to a national securities exchange

Charlie's successfully uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2020



For the years ended





December 31, Change

2021 2020 Amount Percentage ($ in thousands) Revenues: Product revenue, net $ 21,496 $ 16,692 $ 4,804 28.8 % Total revenues 21,496 16,692 4,804 28.8 % Operating costs and expense: Cost of goods sold - product revenue 10,423 7,478 2,945 39.4 % General and administrative 8,750 10,873 (2,123 ) -19.5 % Sales and marketing 1,734 1,733 1 0.1 % Research and development 24 3,378 (3,354 ) -99.3 % Total operating costs and expense 20,931 23,462 (2,531 ) -10.8 % Income (loss) from operations 565 (6,770 ) 7,335 -108.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (34 ) (134 ) 100 -74.6 % Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 3,545 (300 ) 3,845 -1281.7 % Gain on debt extinguishment 1,060 - 1,060 100 % Other income 14 17 (3 ) -17.6 % Total other income (loss) 4,585 (417 ) 5,002 -1199.5 % Income (loss) before income taxes 5,150 (7,187 ) 12,337 -171.7 % Income tax expense (342 ) - (342 ) 100 % Net income (loss) $ 4,808 $ (7,187 ) $ 11,995 -166.9 %

Management Commentary

"We finished 2021 on a strong note and overall had a very successful year, as we returned to near 30% revenue growth and operating profitability," reported Matt Montesano, Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Chief Financial Officer. "Our fourth quarter performance was even stronger with 53% revenue growth and operating income of $584,000. A major highlight of our financial progress and improved operating efficiency was the continued reduction of operating expense as a percentage of revenue, which was as low as 39% for the fourth quarter. We plan to continue this trajectory and improve our capital markets positioning so that the market price of Charlie's stock is more reflective of our business performance."

Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We remain highly confident in our PMTA submissions, as our extraordinary efforts and investments over the past several years set Charlie's PMTA apart from those submitted by our peers and we believe these efforts have put us in the best possible position for success. At present, Charlie's PMTA is in the 'Substantive Review' phase with the FDA. Our commitment to providing Charlie's customers with a trusted product portfolio ? in full regulatory compliance ? remains steadfast."

Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President, explained, "With a solid plan in place to address all of the FDA's new regulatory requirements, we are once again focusing on growth. In the last few months we doubled the size of our sales team, introduced to the market many dozens of new disposable vape SKU's and, with the passing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, rejuvenated our trade show initiatives in major cities around the world. Indeed, we believe Charlie's has already begun to gain market share; in 2022 we intend to increase sales substantially."

Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA that are Still Viable

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products informed the Company that Charlie's PMTA had received a valid submission tracking number, passed the FDA's filing review phase, and entered the "Substantive Review" phase. To date, Charlie's has invested more than $4.4 million for the Company's initial PMTA submission. Charlie's engaged a team of more than 200 professionals, including doctors, scientists, biostatisticians, data analysts, and numerous contract research organizations to create the Company's comprehensive PMTA submission. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the FDA began issuing Marketing Denial Orders for electronic nicotine delivery system products that lack evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of such products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has not received a Marketing Denial Order for any of its submissions. Management believes this news highlights Charlie's progress toward achieving full regulatory compliance and the Company's objective of providing customers with a trusted product portfolio.

Highlighted Growth Opportunities

As more fully described in Charlie's annual report on Form 10-K that was released today, the Company intends to focus on three primary vehicles for growth in the coming year. First, Charlie's plans to increase sales of the Company's hemp-derived products, including topicals, ingestibles and disposable vape devices. Charlie's believes there is a significant growth opportunity in the hemp-derived products space and has, therefore, already begun to shift focus to this burgeoning market for products containing compounds synthetically derived from hemp, including Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol ("Delta-8-THC") and other synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol ("Synthetic THC") compounds. These product categories have grown rapidly, as they offer consumers a range of benefits across varying potencies and product formats. Charlie's has also recently allocated additional financial resources to increase e-commerce sales of hemp-derived products.

Second, Charlie's has recognized a significant opportunity for sales growth in international markets for the Company's e-liquid and other vapor products. Presently, approximately 15% of Charlie's vapor product sales come from international markets. Charlie's is well positioned to increase sales in the countries where the Company already has a presence and, leveraging its international distribution platform, in additional overseas markets as well. Specifically, the Company intends to launch proprietary new disposables, containing synthetically derived nicotine, that have been specially formulated for the European and Middle East markets. In partnership with the Company's international distributors, Charlie's intends to sell award-winning products in markets where more than 20% of the population already consumes nicotine in some format.

Most importantly, Charlie's believes that tobacco and synthetically derived nicotine vapor products will continue to provide a significant growth opportunity domestically. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company launched its synthetic nicotine (not derived from tobacco) PACHA product line. Since then, PACHA disposables have provided access to additional sales channels and have broadened significantly Charlie's customer base. The innovative disposable product format currently represents Charlie's most important, fastest-growing product category.

Simultaneous to launching a host of new disposable vape products, the Company is continuing with its plan to obtain marketing authorization for certain of Charlie's nicotine-based vapor products through the completion of a PMTA with the FDA. To this end, earlier this month, the Company announced the appointment of Edward Carmines, Ph.D., to Charlie's Board of Directors. Dr. Carmines is an accomplished scientist and regulatory affairs expert with extensive experience working with the Center for Tobacco Products at the FDA. Having successfully navigated the FDA's Substantial Equivalence, PMTA and MRTP regulatory pathways for hundreds of products, Ed Carmines is a world-renowned expert who will greatly benefit the Company in its PMTA initiatives.

Obtaining a marketing order from the FDA will, Charlie's believes, help to remediate any perceived health issues related to vaping, and will further strengthen the Company's position as a trusted, industry leader. The Company believes that a significant number of its competitors will not have the necessary resources and/or the expertise to complete the extensive and costly PMTA process. Accordingly, if its PMTA is authorized by the FDA, Charlie's believes it will benefit significantly from emerging as one of a select few companies able to continue operating in the flavored vapor products space.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, revenue was $21.5 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 29%, compared with $16.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a $4.4 million increase in Charlie's nicotine-based product sales, and a $0.4 million increase in sales of the Company's hemp-derived products. The increase in the Company's nicotine-based vapor product sales is directly related to the launch of its PACHA Syn (formerly Pachamama Disposable) product line, which currently represents Charlie's most important, fastest-growing product category. PACHA Syn Disposables became Charlie's first-ever entrant into the rapidly expanding, disposable e-cigarette market and offer users a variety of premium flavors containing synthetic nicotine (not derived from tobacco) in a compact, discrete format.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. Don Polly, LLC creates innovative hemp-derived products and brands.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: CharliesHoldings.com and the Company's branded online websites: CharliesChalkDust .com , PachamamaCBD.com, and Pacha.co .

