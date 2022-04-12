ActivePure Technology: San Antonio Independent School District Chooses ActivePure as Its Primary Strategy for Air Purification

School District Chose ActivePure After Positive Air Quality Testing Results

DALLAS TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / San Antonio Independent School District recently selected ActivePure Technology for its district-wide indoor air and surface purification needs. Dallas-based ActivePure, the global leader in sustainable indoor surface and air purification technology systems, installed its purification technology in 90 San Antonio Independent School District campuses throughout the district within classrooms, cafeterias, gyms, and auditoriums. ActivePure authorized distributors Mike Jackson of Best America, LLC and C. David Cobb of M7 Solutions, LLC handled the sale.

"After examining the science, ActivePure was determined to best meet our criteria. We felt the air and surface purifiers went beyond the HEPA filter only systems," said Chris E. Salley, senior executive director of facilities services for the San Antonio Independent School District. "The ActivePure units can aggressively combat the microbes in the air as well as handle large amounts of air in our facilities."

The San Antonio Independent School District installed a combination of the Air and Surface Pro and Mid-Range Blaster, both powered by ActivePure Technology, for air quality treatment. Following installation, San Antonio Independent School District staff members began on-site testing at several school campuses to determine the effects on staff, faculty and students in terms of contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and other widespread illnesses. The results showed that the positivity rate was lower than that of the County.

ActivePure Technology decontamination devices are utilized in 90 San Antonio Independent School District campuses and are installed in classrooms, cafeterias, gymnasiums and auditoriums covering approximately 9.5 million square feet.

"We were pleased with the results of the on-site independent testing, which confirmed significant reduction in the airborne and surface contaminants in spaces shared by educators and students," said Salley. "Sharing air and space with others in school must happen. Our job is to make sure that shared air and space is as clean as possible. Our expectations have been met and exceeded with ActivePure. It has proven itself, within our classrooms."

In addition to real-world case studies, ActivePure Technology is proven in an independent laboratory setting at The University of Texas Medical Branch, to inactivate over 99.9% of highly concentrated airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in just one minute. The testing was performed in triplicate in a chamber with highly concentrated levels of the virus, each showing significant disinfection in a 60-second testing period. ActivePure Technology has successfully adapted what happens naturally outdoors for indoor environments. The surface and air disinfection technology is referred to as Advanced Photocatalysis. Advanced Photocatalysis recreates the sun's power with UVC lights and a catalyst that works with the humidity within ambient air to create the same oxidizing molecules found outdoors - indoors. This unique patented technology is a game-changer as it works 24/7, actively neutralizing surface and airborne pathogens (including SARS-CoV-2) without chemicals, ozone and without the need to trap or filter contaminants. Testing data has proven that ActivePure Technology reduces over 99.9% of indoor airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as mold, bacteria, fungus and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The expectations San Antonio Independent School District has set for ActivePure Technology continue to be met and the district plans to continue its use of the technology.

About ActivePure

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' six brands include Aerus, Aerus Enterprise Solutions, ActivePure, Allergy Buyers Club, The Pure Company and Vollara. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

