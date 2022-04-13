Gate.io Is Making A Big Splash During Paris NFT Day Event

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has pulled out all the stops during this year's Paris NFT Day event. As one of the sponsors of the event, Gate.io has an exciting activation at their booth during the event, which will also be featured on Decentraland's virtual event.

Gate.io's booth at the Paris NFT Day event, hosted on April 12th at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, features many exciting activations including a Creative Corner where an artist, Yassin Latrach, will create personalized art for attendees, which they can claim on Gate.io's NFT Magic Box platform. The Creative Corner will also create a collective NFT which will be auctioned off with the proceeds given to participants.

The main attraction will be the company's eGaming Corner, which will feature a racing simulator where attendees can compete for their share in exciting prizes by setting one of the fastest lap times on a virtual race track. There will also be a crypto raffle for attendees who claim their GatePass at the Gate.io booth and enter the competition.

"Paris Blockchain Week continues to be one of the premier European crypto events, we're excited to be part of it once again, especially during the Paris NFT Day event that we are sponsoring. Events are an important driving force behind the growth and expansion of the crypto market as it offers insights from industry leaders and offers great networking opportunities for both big and small players in the industry," said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Officer at Gate.io.

Paris NFT Day will see over a hundred speakers from across various sectors give insights into the market and their operations, with a keen focus on the luxury, sports, gaming, art and metaverse sectors. The event will also be hosted in the metaverse through a dedicated event on Decentraland.

Gate.io's presence at the event follows its attendance of several other events worldwide including Crypto Expo Dubai 2022, AIBC Dubai, CryptoCompare London, Block World Tour Andorra 2022, and Non Fungible Conference Lisbon and the upcoming Paris Blockchain Week, which Paris NFT Day is part of.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the oldest, leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Gate.io offers most of the leading digital assets and has over 10 million registered users across the world. It is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, and has been verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). Additionally, Gate.io has been given a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Besides the main exchange, Gate.io also offers other services such as decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investments, wallet services and more.