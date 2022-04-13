Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil and gas prices have been moving very strongly upwards. Currently, Brent and WTI spot prices are hovering in a narrow band of USD 95 to 112 per barrel. That makes it very difficult for large energy consumers such as industry or public utilities to make their price calculations over several months. Of course, the underlying trend in prices continues to be upward, as inflation now affects all types of goods. There are currently high spirits at the Canadian oil producer Saturn Oil & Gas because the financial transformation of the last few months has been completed, and there is now a resource estimate that beats all expectations. An update.

