Mittwoch, 13.04.2022
Lizenz-News + Gründe, die für ein Investment in Halo Collective sprechen!
WKN: A3DWAB ISIN: SE0017161243 
Frankfurt
13.04.22
08:12 Uhr
5,177 Euro
-0,469
-8,31 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2022 | 07:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fortnox to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, April 13, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Fortnox AB's shares (short name FNOX) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector and is the 27th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 



Fortnox is Sweden's leading provider of programs and services for small
business owners, accountants and auditing agencies. They offer a business
platform, connecting humans, businesses, and organizations. Fortnox helps
businesses start, grow and develop so that companies can spend their time
focusing on their core businesss. By offering clever technical solutions and
services, and the possibility to connect with hundreds of external
stakeholders, Fortnox is the entrepreneurial hub of Sweden. Sales revenue in
2021 was MSEK 932. 



"Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a natural step on Fortnox's journey
towards becoming the hub for entrepreneurship in Sweden," said Olof Hallrup,
Chairman of the Board of Fortnox. "This step will also create greater value for
existing and future shareholders". 


"We are happy to welcome Fortnox to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head
of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have shown impressive growth in their
mission of helping businesses start, grow, and develop by leveraging
technology. They will play an important role in accelerating the success of
small business owners in the region. We look forward to following their journey
as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
