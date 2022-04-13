Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fortnox to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, April 13, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fortnox AB's shares (short name FNOX) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector and is the 27th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Fortnox is Sweden's leading provider of programs and services for small business owners, accountants and auditing agencies. They offer a business platform, connecting humans, businesses, and organizations. Fortnox helps businesses start, grow and develop so that companies can spend their time focusing on their core businesss. By offering clever technical solutions and services, and the possibility to connect with hundreds of external stakeholders, Fortnox is the entrepreneurial hub of Sweden. Sales revenue in 2021 was MSEK 932. "Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a natural step on Fortnox's journey towards becoming the hub for entrepreneurship in Sweden," said Olof Hallrup, Chairman of the Board of Fortnox. "This step will also create greater value for existing and future shareholders". "We are happy to welcome Fortnox to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have shown impressive growth in their mission of helping businesses start, grow, and develop by leveraging technology. They will play an important role in accelerating the success of small business owners in the region. We look forward to following their journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com