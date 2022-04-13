Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel has selected Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to support its digital transformation journey and enhance engagement with customers by leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Eurotunnel will leverage the Salesforce platform to further improve the services it offers to its customers and create the outstanding travel experiences at the core of its strategic ambition.

As an innovative player, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle will continue to improve passenger experience using digital solutions and best practice. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle was the first cross-channel operator to deploy a digital wallet to speed their customer's journey through the Terminals.

The Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution will enable Eurotunnel to engage with customers across multiple channels in a more personalised manner and bring them great value at every point of their journey.

Deborah Merrens, Chief Commercial Officer of Eurotunnel, stated: "Enhanced customer knowledge is our priority. It enables Eurotunnel to better serve passengers, to drive their loyalty and to acquire new customers. The partnership with Salesforce will allow Eurotunnel to go further in each of these areas by providing more targeted and relevant offers to Le Shuttle's affluent international traveller base particularly in the travel, automotive and lifestyle sectors."

"Eurotunnel is setting the standard for international travel and customer service," said Michael Green, Senior Vice President Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, Transport and Hospitality at Salesforce UKI. "Today every business needs to have a digital-first mindset, Eurotunnel is a great example of a brand reimagining itself for the future in an all-digital world. We are excited to partner with Eurotunnel Le Shuttle as they deliver personalised and memorable experiences for their customers."

About Eurotunnel

Eurotunnel manages the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates truck and passenger Shuttle Services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Eurotunnel is the concession holder and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel until 2086. In 27 years, nearly 460 million people and 90 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom

www.getlinkgroup.com

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

