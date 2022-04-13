WAVESTONE: Wavestone and Nomadéis joins forces to become a leading player in the field of sustainability

Founded in 2002 and based in Paris, Nomadéis is an independent French consulting firm specialized in environmental and social responsibility. With 20 years of experience and more than 700 assignments in over 70 countries, Nomadéis has established itself as a key player in supporting the energy, ecological and solidarity-based transition of companies and public institutions. Nomadéis is joining Wavestone, which, as part of its strategic plan 'Impact' for 2025, has set itself the goal of developing a leading expertise in sustainable development. Nomadéis has therefore strengthened Wavestone's new Sustainability practice.

Sustainable development and climate emergency: two challenges at the heart of Impact

The economic world has undergone profound changes, linked to a growing awareness among all players of various stakes: the urgency in terms of social and environmental responsibility, and more specifically in the fields of energy and climate. The European and French regulatory frameworks, as well as the increased demands of customers and employees, are pushing companies to accelerate and massively take these challenges into account, by placing them at the heart of their strategy and by focusing on providing concrete operational responses.

The historic challenge posed by CSR and the acceleration of the energy and ecological transition now affects all sectors, all functions, and all stakeholders of companies: from now on, whether in terms of strategic or operational advice on this subject, the principals think "international, transformation, massification". The progressive convergence of environmental and digital transitions is opening the way to new needs, new fields of expertise and therefore new offers to help large organizations, both private and public, to transform themselves to meet the associated challenges.

This unique moment offers Nomadéis and Wavestone the opportunity to play a key role together in the service of sustainable development and the energetic and ecological transition.

Cédric Baecher and Nicolas Dutreix, co-founders of Nomadéis and Partners confirm: "For Nomadéis, joining Wavestone allows us to continue our entrepreneurial adventure, which began 20 years ago, and to change scale in response to our clients' expectations. We look forward to playing a leading role in building and developing Wavestone's new Sustainability business launched as part of the strategic plan Impact."

"We are very pleased to welcome the Nomadéis teams to Wavestone to become together a major player in the field of sustainable development consulting and in the understanding of our clients' CSR issues", said Pascal Imbert, Chairman of Wavestone's Management Board. "By combining our strengths, we will be able to play a decisive role in the framing and implementation of sustainable transformation projects for the largest private and public players", added Cédric Baecher and Nicolas Dutreix.

"Together, we are able to combine Nomadéis' in-depth understanding of the challenges and CSR expertise with Wavestone's extensive skills, both in France and internationally, in key areas of business and public organization transformation, including sector and technology expertise" concluded Pascal Imbert.

Wavestone will provide more details on this merger when it publishes its Q4 2021/22 revenue on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after Euronext market closing.

About Nomadéis

Founded in 2002, Nomadéis is an independent French survey and consulting firm specialized in supporting the energetic, ecological and solidarity transition and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Pioneer in its areas of intervention, Nomadéis advice for over 20 years public, private and associative actors in metropolitan France, in the overseas and abroad. In the 2021 ranking of environmental, energy and CSR consultancies drawn up by DÉCIDEURS magazine (Leaders League), Nomadéis received an "Excellent" rating for the third consecutive year.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This ambition is anchored in the firm's DNA and summarized in its signature approach -"The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 9 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

