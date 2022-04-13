Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in-person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

In-person participation:

The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo.

Digital participation:

Please refer to the attached guide for online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached.

All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments