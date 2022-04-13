Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2022 | 08:41
Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in-person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

In-person participation:
The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo.

Digital participation:
Please refer to the attached guide for online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached.
All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Norsk Hydro ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74e01bee-56d2-472c-8097-52b48140c776)
  • Appendix 1 - The financial Statements and the Board of Directors Report 2021 and the auditors report for the financial year 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50dfdf33-6b86-47e4-bd7d-fb720d3e49bf)
  • Appendix 2 - Board of Directors policy on remuneration for leading persons (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fbcdad83-2dda-43f3-b59f-0ad8410bf173)
  • Appendix 3 - Board of Directors remuneration report for leading persons for the financial year 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3457da3-fba8-4d26-8f5b-c13d9bcab1d9)
  • Appendix 4 - Agreement on dissolution of the Corporate Assembly (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56a595a1-67c0-42ff-94b4-f4233c1f597c)
  • Appendix 5 - Current and proposed Articles of Association of the company (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e2ba845-24aa-4439-8455-3f291e6eac28)
  • Appendix 6 - Guidelines for the Nomination Committee incl change log from previous version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d59c348-88f8-4e2e-bd66-29f181cc9fdc)
  • Appendix 7 - Recommendation from the Nomination Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/066d7c0c-3a39-4930-a617-362018f71bd7)
  • Appendix 8 - Form of voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1684abc5-76d0-465b-b2e9-6e368dd85d4b)
  • Appendix 9 - Guide for online participation of the AGM of Norsk Hydro ASA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e833dd63-1647-4ea3-b771-a5050b25763a)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
