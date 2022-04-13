DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of Kartoon Genius! branded blocks on Fix&Foxi Channels across USA, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa

Munich, April 13th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG announced the start of Kartoon Genius!, the new two-hour branded programming block of premium content on its Fix&Foxi Channels. The quality and range of the family-friendly content on Fix&Foxi Channel are thus being further enhanced. In the Middle East & Africa region, the Kartoon Genius! programming block launched on February 21st, followed by the launch in the US and Latin America on March 7th. Kartoon Genius! is the new branded block of top quality, exclusive, and first run animated content on Fix&Foxi Channel. The content that is delivered is characterized by its great entertaining character while being safe as well as enriching at the same time. Kartoon Genius!' new global lineup includes first run and exclusive content led by 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten', starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (health, exercise and nutrition), 'Rainbow Rangers' (protecting the environment), 'Llama Llama' (social and family values), 'Thomas Edison's Secret Lab' (science for kids) and 'Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaires Club' (financial literacy for kids).

Fix&Foxi Channel is Your Family Entertainment's fast-growing international kids & family channel that is currently available on four different continents. The lovable cartoon characters Fix and Foxi present a varied program of kids-safe, entertaining and educational content suitable for children of all ages and their families. Fix&Foxi Channel owes its success to its high-quality blend of 2D, CGI-animated and live-action TV programs. All content is fun, visually rich, free of violence and conveys positive values. It includes classic characters, first runs and brand-new shows with great storytelling to encourage childrens' imagination. Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are delighted to offer on our Fix&Foxi Channels the outstanding Kartoon Genius! branded blocks of world-class, exclusive animated content that will be appreciated by our audiences in the Middle East, Africa, the US and Latin America. YFE shares Genius Brands' "Content with a Purpose" philosophy guaranteeing in our kids and family channels safe entertainment and educational fun while encouraging family cohesion, imagination and cultural diversity. Let us bring a smile to the faces of children worldwide and make the inner child of all of us happy!"

About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8; ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring "Content with a Purpose" to audiences worldwide. Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG Armin Schnell Türkenstraße 87 80799 Munich, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv

