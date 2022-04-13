- (PLX AI) - SBB is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in market interest rates and widening credit spreads, analysts at DNB said, cutting their recommendation to sell from hold.
- • Price target cut to SEK 33 from SEK 43, implying 11% downside
- • SBB is one of the most interest-rate sensitive stocks, due to their low implied EBIT yield and top-tier common-share gearing, DNB said
- • Unrealized value gains are likely to slow rapidly this year and the next on rising interest rates: DNB
