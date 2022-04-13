- (PLX AI) - Stora Enso is enjoying an extended sweet spot of good control of input prices and strong pricing power of its own in packaging, wood products and pulp, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target raised to EUR 23 from EUR 21
- • Stora Enso may raise its outlook and guide for higher operating earnings, compared to flat currently, the analysts said
- • DNB has a positive view of Stora ahead of Q1 earnings, and the price target implies an upside of 22%
- • Consensus for Stora looks overly cautious: DNB
