Mittwoch, 13.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
WKN: A2N951 ISIN: SE0010133785 
Frankfurt
13.04.22
08:05 Uhr
0,315 Euro
+0,017
+5,70 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.04.2022 | 10:32
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure's Rights Issue is Registered and the Trading in Paid Subscription Shares Ceases

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) has completed a rights issue of shares that closed on March 22, 2022. The rights issue is now registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The record date will be Friday, April 22, 2022, after which the BTAs are converted into ordinary shares on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

Attachments

AlzeCure's rights issue is registered and the trading in Paid Subscription Shares ceases

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697244/AlzeCures-Rights-Issue-is-Registered-and-the-Trading-in-Paid-Subscription-Shares-Ceases

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
