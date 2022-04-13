Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc. (MTTI), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare cancers, and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the signing of a global clinical supply agreement that provides MTTI with ITM's medical radioisotope no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu EndolucinBeta) for the preclinical and clinical development as well as potential commercial production of MTTI's radiopharmaceutical candidate n.c.a. 177Lu-EBTATE to treat a range of cancers.

N.c.a. 177Lu-EBTATE is currently in the clinical development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, a special form of thyroid cancer (Hürthle cell) and a rare type of head and neck cancer (nasopharyngeal cancer). The radiopharmaceutical is designed to be used in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy, a highly precise approach to directly target and destroy tumor tissue with minimal impact to surrounding healthy tissue. N.c.a. 177Lu-EBTATE consists of a tumor-targeting molecule and ITM's medical radioisotope n.c.a. 177Lu, a market-approved, highly pure form of the beta-emitting radioisotope lutetium-177. N.c.a. 177Lu can be linked to a variety of tumor-specific targeting molecules for the treatment of various cancers and has been successfully used in numerous clinical and commercial radiopharmaceutical cancer treatments.

"This agreement underscores the potential of our n.c.a. lutetium-177 to provide therapeutic value to patients with hard-to-treat tumors and we are pleased to contribute to MTTI's exciting program," comments Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "Through our long-term experience in radioisotope technologies, our proprietary pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceuticals and our supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies, we aim to further expand and support the development of Targeted Radionuclide Therapies to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients worldwide."

MTTI CEO, Chris Pak, said, "We've identified a timely and sustainable supply of a key therapeutic ingredient needed for the development and launch of our lead asset 177Lu-EBTATE and other EB (Evans blue) platform technologies. We are excited to start this collaboration and build what promises to be a great relationship with a reliable and trusted radioisotope supply partner like ITM for the supply of n.c.a. 177Lu."

The agreement was executed between MTTI and ITM's wholly-owned subsidiary ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH.

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization enables targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

About Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI)

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. is a privately held, rapidly growing, well financed, clinical stage biotech developing targeted radiotherapeutics and diagnostics for rare cancers. We are committed to building value by acquiring and translating innovative imaging, radiopharmaceutical and theranostic assets to improve human health, reduce healthcare costs and reward stakeholders. MTTI expects to be orchestrating multiple clinical trials in 2022. For more information: www.mtarget.com; www.evathera.com

