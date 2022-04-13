Studio Moderna Holdings B.V. ("Studio Moderna" or "the company"), a leading DTC brand operator delivering innovative products for home living across Central and Eastern Europe, announced today that it has been acquired by its original founder, Sandi Ceško, via the entity Studio Moderna Founders B.V., a financial holding company.

Sandi Ceško leads Studio Moderna Founders B.V., and its portfolio of companies includes Studio Moderna Brands International, the consumer company creating mattress brands with the patented Octaspring Aerospace Technology. Existing investors General Atlantic, Insight Partners, Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund III and JH Partners have fully exited their stakes as part of the deal.

Studio Moderna is a digital-first portfolio of DTC brands operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The company comprises a portfolio of trusted homeware brands, namely including sleeping solutions expert Dormeo the first bed-in-the-box concept launched in 2002 and kitchenware leader Delimano, which improve everyday life and wellbeing for millions of customers. Over the last decade, the company has further scaled its proprietary brands platform across 20+ countries in CEE and has built a base of over 20 million customers, which it services through its digital-first omni-channel model.

Sandi Ceško, Founder and Chairperson at Studio Moderna Brands International, commented: "Studio Moderna is a compelling consumer platform with significant potential for growth. Since I founded the company in 1992, it has expanded into a multi-channel, digital-first model. I look forward to focusing the company on its continued future growth and the creation of a global direct-to-consumer mattress brand."

About Studio Moderna Group

Founded in 1992, Studio Moderna is a leading omni-channel and multi-brand consumer platform in the fast-growing markets of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The company's platform targets over 360 million consumers in 22 countries and incorporates a vertically integrated, multi-channel sales, media, marketing and distribution model, making Studio Moderna the ideal partner for brands aiming to reach its fast-growing markets. Studio Moderna develops and adapts product offerings to meet local market needs and employs its proven platform to market and sell proprietary and third-party products to consumers. To learn more about Studio Moderna, see: www.studio-moderna.com

About Studio Moderna Brands International

Studio Moderna Brands International is a global company creating consumer brands powered by award-winning patented Octaspring Aerospace Technology, including mattresses, toppers, pillows, chairs and support products for use in the home and office, and on varying forms of transport including cars and airplanes. The company's key consumer brands include Octaspring, Octasmart and Octasupport, and are currently available in 40 markets worldwide, improving better sleep and comfort for millions of international customers. These brands are using transformative technology to set a new global standard for sustainability and comfort in a wide variety of industries.

