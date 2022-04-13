School Uniform Market Size Worth US$ 58,950.69Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on School Uniform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel," the school uniform market size was valued at US$ 38,505.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,950.69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The school uniform market growth is attributed to an increase in various government initiatives for improving the education sector, a rise in the children population, and a low infant mortality rate.

School Uniform Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the global school uniform market include French Toast; Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Winterbottom's Schoolwear; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Trutex Limited; John Lewis plc; The Uniform Company; Fraylich School Uniforms; Flash Uniforms; and Alinta.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest portion of the global school uniform market share in 2020. The market drivers for Asia Pacific are government support and high disposable income. In Asia Pacific, the surge in the number of educational institutes will further boost the school uniform market growth during the forecast period. To support families with low incomes to manage the expenses of their kids' education, governments of various countries offer subsidies in the region. Moreover, the region's major school uniform market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives in recent years, which is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Based on category, the girls segment led the global school uniform market in 2020. School uniform for girls includes products such as polo shirts, blouses, pants, shorts, jumpers and dresses, skirts and skorts, sweaters, hoodies and fleece, outwear and blazers. Other accessories such as belts, ties, and hair accessories can also be a part of girls' school uniforms.

Growth in Children Population and Low Infant Mortality Rate:

There is a rise in children population and a low infant mortality rate in various countries across the globe. According to the 2019 KIDS COUNT Data Book, the US child population has increased by more than 9 million from 64.2 million to 73.7 million between 1990 and 2017. In addition, to cope with an aging population and shrinking workforce, in January 2016, China officially ended its one-child policy. The country introduced a three-child policy in May 2021.

Additionally, progress has been made in recent decades to reduce the number of child deaths worldwide. Many countries across the globe are experiencing a significant reduction in infant deaths. The reduction in infant deaths is due to increasing medical services available to the people. There has been a rise in medical professionals in many countries. Thus, the growth in the children population and low infant mortality rate result in an increase in the school-going population. This, in turn, is expected to aid the demand for school uniforms.

School Uniform Market: Segmental Overview

Based on distribution channel, the school uniform market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share of the global school uniform market in 2020. Specialty stores specialize in a particular product category and provide all school uniform-related products for the customers. Due to the factors such as availability of all required uniform products under one roof, pleasant store atmosphere, and skilled store staff that assists customers in choosing the right product, the specialty stores segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on School Uniform Market

Many economies have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governments of various economies are taking possible steps to restrict the spread of the virus by announcing a country-wide lockdown. School uniform sellers, manufacturers, and fabric suppliers were hit hard as schools remained shut in various countries. The production of school uniform fabric was also down due to the pandemic. In Asia Pacific, school uniform sellers and manufacturers have huge stocks yet to be picked up by vendors. As schools remained mostly shut in India, many school uniform sellers have switched to other garments. However, governments of various countries have reopened their schools. With this, the demand for school uniforms is expected to increase in the coming months.

Based on product type, the topwear segment led the global school uniform market in 2020. The topwear segment of school uniforms mainly includes shirts, polo shirts, blouses, blazers, sweaters, and cardigans. Shirts and blouses are available in different colors, prices, and size ranges. Shirts for school uniforms are available with long and short sleeves. For a few schools, uniforms also include apparel necessary for cold weather, such as hoodies or sweatshirts, sweaters, cardigans, and jackets. In jackets, sweaters, etc., wool is commonly used in combination with other fabrics such as polyester as it is naturally warm, thick, and soft.

Emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities in schools is the key trend for the global school uniform market. Regular physical activities benefit the reduced risk of obesity, which is otherwise a common problem among today's kids. Sports activities also help reduce chronic muscular tension and blood sugar levels, strengthen lungs, and regulate blood pressure. Students who participate in sports grow up as more energetic individuals. Including physical activities right from childhood will help children make it a part of their routine with ease. Therefore, there is a growing emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities in schools. This, in turn, is creating demand for school sports uniforms such as t-shirts, shorts, sports jerseys, sports jackets, sports lowers, and sports shoes.

