BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 13

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.The HagueNetherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.1057640.0029666.10873011695540
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99116898626.105764
Sub Total 8.A116898626.105764%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Securities LendingOpen37900.001980
Sub Total 8.B137900.001980%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Swap15-Jul-2025Cash18880.000986
Sub Total 8.B218880.000986%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)Goldman Sachs International
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)Goldman Sachs Bank USA
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)Murray Street Corporation
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)Benson Street Limited
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)GSAM Holdings LLC6.0849440.0000006.084944%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)NNIP Holdings LLC6.0849440.0000006.084944%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd6.0849440.0000006.084944%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd6.0849440.0000006.084944%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.6.0849440.0000006.084944%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.6.0849440.0000006.084944%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is being made because The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GS Group") has acquired 100% ownership of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. ("NNIP") and hence it is now the indirect owner of positions held previously by NNIP.

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Paris

