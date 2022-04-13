Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended February 28, 2022.

"Completing the transition of all administrative functions of Play MPE® to the online platform was a major accomplishment that was completed during the quarter," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "Following this transition, Play MPE® engineering staff can focus on developing additional revenue generating products and services within the space. During the quarter, we also continued to build out our design and development teams as we move forward with new product development."

"We continued to see growing user activity and brand awareness in Canada, Latin countries and South Africa showing increases in revenue in those territories."

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for Q2 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q2 2021):

Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue up 1%

USA major label revenue up 7.6%

Canadian revenue grew by 64.5%

Transition of all administration functions of Play MPE® to the web-based platform

During the quarter under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 112,800 shares for a total cost of $0.135M. Total repurchases under the normal course issuer bid from January 2021 to February 2022 was 328,385 shares for a total of $0.437M.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

As at,









February 28,



August 31,



2022



2021



$



$







ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

2,433,506



2,752,662

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for







doubtful accounts of $30,895, [August 31, 2021 - $19,743]

414,720



400,233

Other receivables

28,181



53,172

Prepaid expenses

83,959



103,463 Total current assets

2,960,366



3,309,530

Deposits

10,730



35,556

Property and equipment, net

113,129



143,487

Intangible assets, net

318,854



187,622

Right of use asset

-



190,253 Total assets

3,403,079



3,866,448







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable

72,342



202,722

Accrued liabilities

379,638



309,839

Deferred revenue

-



8,511

Current portion of operating lease liability

-



226,978 Total current liabilities

451,980



748,050 Total liabilities

451,980



748,050



Contingencies











Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001







Authorized: 20,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding: 10,122,271 shares







[August 31, 2021 - issued and outstanding 10,265,371 shares]

10,122



10,266

Additional paid-in capital

9,064,465



9,157,804

Accumulated deficit

(5,825,548 )

(5,788,539 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(297,940 )

(261,133 ) Total stockholders' equity

2,951,099



3,118,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

3,403,079



3,866,448

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited



Three Months



Three Months



Six Months



Six Months



Ended



Ended



Ended



Ended



February 28,



February 28,



February 28,



February 28,



2022



2021



2022



2021



$



$



$



$ Service revenue

896,420



930,699



2,030,571



2,054,676 Cost of revenue















Hosting costs

45,611



29,667



87,795



59,709

Internal engineering support

13,812



7,296



22,212



13,623

Customer support

78,266



41,343



125,869



77,195

Third Party and transactions costs

13,622



13,593



32,998



31,685

151,311



91,899



268,874



182,212 Gross Margin

745,109



838,800



1,761,697



1,872,464 Operating expenses















General and administrative

314,941



164,395



465,566



323,943

Sales and marketing

251,875



340,954



667,685



643,428

Product development

367,311



337,392



625,734



635,480

Depreciation and amortization

26,574



26,400



53,746



50,715

960,701



869,141



1,812,731



1,653,566 Income (loss) from operations

(215,592 )

(30,341 )

(51,034 )

218,898

Other income















Interest income

1,964



875



3,007



2,338

Gain on disposal of assets

11,018



-



11,018



- Net income (loss)

(202,610 )

(29,466 )

(37,009 )

221,236 Net income (loss) per common share,















basic and diluted

(0.02 )

(0.00 )

(0.00 )

0.02













Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted

10,208,956



10,629,438



10,259,374



10,665,834

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

