Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - NOHO, Inc. (OTC Pink: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

NOHO, Inc. has launched its previously announced digital ad campaign to promote the Company's new products. The campaign covers heavily trafficked areas of New York City, from the Wall Street through midtown Manhattan, with concentration at premium subway stations around the Financial District and Times Square.

The initial ad boards feature the After Shot and will be updated as the product line evolves and the new iteration of the Shot is released. The Company will evaluate the results of this awareness campaign as the marketing team creates buzz around the product in an effort to establish new wholesale relationships for distribution.





After Shot



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7244/120268_84ea3e031454cba9_002full.jpg

The Company's CEO, David Mersky, will be in New York at the Nasdaq headquarters next week for an interview about the Company's re-entry into the beverage market and to support the launch of the ad campaign.

"The initial feedback on the After Shot has been great and we have evaluated the initial run of the product and are now incorporating some changes in the formulation and the packaging. We're including a really interesting compound in the new formula which we'll be discussing shortly that actually aids in the metabolization of alcohol. We have some industry legends working on it right now and we already are sampling the new product. We're starting the awareness and ad campaign in New York, but we'll be rolling it out in different cities as the distribution grows. It's going to be a great summer season for NOHO," said Mr. Mersky.

More from NOHO - In addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Noho, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact:

IR@TheCampusCo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120268