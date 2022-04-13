Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco and Venywhere reimagine the future of hybrid work in Venice 'living lab'

News summary:

16 Cisco employees are living and working remotely in Venice for three months, as part of a pilot program that's shaping the future of work.

Cisco technology, including Webex means they're able to carry on with their work, while connecting with the communities and enjoying the buzz and beauty of Venice.

. Joint research with Fondazione di Venezia and Ca' Foscari University, to help Venice reinvent itself as a work-from-anywhere destination and explore opportunities for economic growth.

VENICE, Italy, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco is working with the Venywhere project on a 'living laboratory', where every aspect of hybrid work is put under the microscope. The team will look at how people's expectations of work have changed and ways that people, teams and organizations can work better together, attract new talent and connect with the communities they live in.

The study involves 16 early-in-career Cisco employees from Italy, Spain, France and Greece who have relocated to Venice for three months. Alongside their regular jobs in virtual sales, the group is also taking part in in-depth surveys and interviews about their experiences, and helping co-design new practices and solutions for hybrid workers.

"The way we think about work has fundamentally changed," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO at Cisco. "Employees are more outspoken than ever about wanting flexibility, and companies must recognize that if they want to attract and retain the best people, they need to offer hybrid work options. They also need to think about work, productivity and wellbeing in more holistic ways. Our collaboration with Venywhere is giving us real-life insights into what all of that might look like-in a historic city that's redefining its own future."

A crucial part of the research is the recognition of the importance of belonging and connection - for remote workers and for the communities they're living in. The participants are volunteering their time with local organizations and projects focusing on climate change, economic growth through hybrid work and recycling. Their experiences will help shape a new model for 'digital citizenship'. Cisco's People & Communities organization is actively engaged and will share its findings at the end of the three months.

The study is backed by Cisco technology, including Webex. Web conferencing, cloud calling, screen sharing and real-time collaboration allow the group to easily take part in meetings and events with their teams at home and around the world. Webex Collaboration Insights gives them more control over their work, by helping them understand how and when they are most productive.

"Nearly a year ago we announced that our workforce would be truly hybrid. The experience from this group of pioneers will help us understand and evolve how the future of work can transform people, teams, companies and even societies," said Gianmatteo Manghi, General Manager of Cisco Italy.

For centuries, Venice has attracted people from different backgrounds, religions and cultures. This inclusive culture makes it the perfect place to experiment with new ways of working, living and collaborating together, powered by the latest digital technologies.

Cisco and the City of Venice are both committed to sustainability. In February this year, Venice announced its Global Capital of Sustainability initiatives, focused on the future development of the city. Venywhere project participants are using their volunteering time to help further this initiative.

About Venywhere

Venywhere is a project created in collaboration with the Venice Foundation, Ca 'Foscari University and IUAV University, with the aim of ensuring urban renewal in Venice and creating a sustainable alternative to mass tourism.

