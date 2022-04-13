- (PLX AI) - Hasbro to Acquire D&D Beyond from Fandom.
- • Hasbro to Acquire D&D Beyond from Fandom for $146.3 million in cash
- • Expected to close during the second or third quarter of 2022
|Zeit
