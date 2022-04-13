Winners, Inc.: Winners Subsidiary VegasWinners Appoints Former 888 Holdings Executive Todd Kobrin President and Former Customer Acquisition Manager at Tabcorp Andy Scott Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced that it has appointed former 888sport executive Todd Kobrin President and former Customer Acquisition Manager at Tabcorp, Andy Scott Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Scott has over 14 years of marketing and commercial experience, primarily within the competitive sports betting and gaming sector. He has developed high performance teams across marketing disciplines while working directly for or consulting with some of the largest global operators including; Tabcorp, Kindred and Penn National Gaming . Starting in affiliate marketing with Ladbrokes in 2008, Mr. Scott has gone on to work with over 40 global brands. Most recently he co-founded a specialized sports betting and iGaming digital marketing agency TBD Media and the US focused Next Play Digital with expertise in paid media, affiliate marketing, content and optimization.

Andy Scott, new Chief Marketing Officer of Winners subsidiary VegasWinners stated "From the first moment I engaged with Wayne, I was impressed by his infectious enthusiasm for the sector. The team has developed a very impressive roster of handicappers and we have a clear vision for the business to become a leading provider of quality sports betting content and picks in the regulated US market. We are going to be putting in place a team of experts across each area of digital marketing as we look to deliver our strategies for sustained organic and paid traffic growth.

Mr. Kobrin is a gaming veteran with 20 years' experience in the industry. He is currently the CEO of Oddsium providing a mobile app for gamblers. He has successfully launched Gaming brands (casino, poker & sports-betting) in over 40 countries. He has worked with some of the biggest iGaming brands in the world: 888sport, Unibet and World Series of Poker to name a few. His expertise is international business development and digital marketing.

Todd Kobrin, new President of Winners subsidiary VegasWinners stated "Having been on the Advisory Board I see the great potential of VegasWinners. Wayne and the experienced team of professional handicappers bring very insightful, entertaining, and useful sports betting content. Furthermore, there are tremendous synergies with Oddsium and together our customers will receive a first-class betting experience in the regulated North American market.".

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners subsidiary VegasWinners stated "The backgrounds of Todd and Andy define excellence in the sports gaming and online gaming sectors. We conducted a search for two executives with this kind of extensive background in our industry. It's a relatively new industry and therefore not easy to find two executives with such dynamic resumes. We are thrilled to welcome them to VegasWinners. Not only do they have a unique understanding of online sports betting and marketing, but both Todd and Andy are also experts in the field of affiliate deals to earn fees and commissions with the largest, legal, licensed sportsbooks in the country. We now have the ideal combination to turn VegasWinners into the sports betting information and advice leader we all envision."

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Gambling and gaming are two of the world's most popular forms of entertainment. In 2017, the global gambling industry was valued at $533 billion - a figure that has since continued to rise with future predictions, putting projected growth at $1 trillion by the year 2022. As the online gambling market continues to experience consistent growth, spurred on by the emergence of new technologies and the increased accessibility of the internet, online casinos are coming out on top as the fastest growing iGaming segment.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit website, twitter, facebook and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

