Mr. Campbell Extensive Sales and Marketing Experience Includes Senior Positions at Phivida, Stoli Group, Red Bull and Bacardi

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is excited to announce the Company's appointment of Mr. Douglas Campbell to the role of Vice President of Sales.

"Doug Campbell's appointment as Vice President of Sales delivers a results-driven leader to the Rritual team as we grow the Rritual presence throughout North America," said Mr. Warren Spence, Rritual CEO. "Doug's relationships and successful sales program, built upon proven processes, will allow us to identify opportunities, while maximizing existing accounts, and ultimately deliver results that are measurable and contribute meaningfully to Rritual's long term value."

Mr. Douglas Campbell's Career Expertise Highlights

Chief Commercial Officer - Phivida, San Diego, CA - Led North American Sales and Business Development, Developed and Implemented Global Sales Strategy ensuring all sales targets were achieved including pricing programs, promotional support, new listings execution, shelving, merchandizing programs, and product initiatives

- Led North American Sales and Business Development, Developed and Implemented Global Sales Strategy ensuring all sales targets were achieved including pricing programs, promotional support, new listings execution, shelving, merchandizing programs, and product initiatives Director National Accounts - Stoli Group USA, Dallas, TX - Leadership of 70+ national accounts across the U.S. and assigned to the top accounts for the Stoli Group Portfolio including American Airlines, Darden Restaurant Group, Marriott Hotel Group, Landry's Restaurant Group, Applebee's, Levy, and Sodexo

- Leadership of 70+ national accounts across the U.S. and assigned to the top accounts for the Stoli Group Portfolio including American Airlines, Darden Restaurant Group, Marriott Hotel Group, Landry's Restaurant Group, Applebee's, Levy, and Sodexo Director of Sales - Red Bull Canada and USA, Vancouver BC & Dallas TX - Executive leadership of 19K+ accounts in 13 states, including 9 major metros. Responsible for 6 direct and 26 indirect reports covering Sales, Marketing, and Distribution. Budget of $7.5M+ and $62M+ in sales revenue in 2012

"Rritual Superfoods is at an ideal phase of growth to benefit from proven creative, solution based selling strategies that will build retail and consumer loyalty to the brand and high-quality product line," said Mr. Campbell. "I am excited to join the Rritual team, and will be tenacious in building new business, securing customer loyalty, and forging solid and lucrative relationships with external business partners."

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom & adaptogenic superfood market. More than a functional mushroom company, Rritual is a Superfood Platform. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs, and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

