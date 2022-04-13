Big Only Fans' Stars Sign Up To Surging Rival Platform, Social Ikon

LONDON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Ikon, a brand new, state of the art subscription platform, who launched in March this year has attracted big names from competitor site, OnlyFans.

Chloe Khan, one of the UK's most popular and notorious content creators, is one of the first to announce that she's signed up to new platform Social Ikon.

Chloe Khan: "The news is out, I've joined Social Ikon and could not be happier! This is going to be the place for my fans to come and view my raunchiest and sexiest content yet.

I've been looking for a new ambitious platform to put exclusive and wilder content out with, so I'm thrilled to have signed up to Social Ikon to do exactly that. I can't wait for people to see what I've been up to there already."

The announcement comes shortly after Chloe attended Social Ikon's Launch Party where other big names including Megan Barton Hanson, Nicole O'Brian, Georgia Harrison and Kris Boyson, also attended and spoke about joining Social Ikon.

Alexis Cregan, Founder & CEO of Social Ikon, says "We are thrilled to have Chloe Khan joining Social Ikon.Chloe is one of the UK's most successful content creators, so we're beyond excited to have her on the platform.

Chloe has promised that Social Ikon is going to be the home of her most revealing content yet and we've no doubt fans are going to be signing up in their thousands to have access to this. Signing Chloe to the platform is only the start, we've got some huge names who will be joining in the weeks to come so watch this space"

Unlike other platforms, Social Ikonoffers multiple features within one individual platform. Just some of these include; HD quality imagery, a newsfeed so fans can instantly see everything their favourite creators have posted, and a gallery so fans can browse and subscribe to creators. Social Ikon also offers same day fast pay-outs, and unlike other competitors the brand will pay their creators directly in cash, and not via virtual tokens or gems on the platform. As well as this, Social Ikon will be introducing a unique 'country blocking' feature, where creators can block certain countries from seeing them on the platform meaning they can remain anonymous at home should they wish to be.

For more information about Social Ikon, or to sign up please visit Socialikon.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796419/Social_Ikon_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796420/Social_Ikon.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796418/Social_Ikon_2.jpg