Dynamic videos now a staple in the industry due to player demand and proven ROI

Personalized Video technology company Idomoo saw gaming bookings triple year over year in 2021. The uplift signifies an ongoing trend rapid growth in the gaming space for Personalized Video, already leveraged by over a dozen of the world's top gaming companies to drive engagement and retention for a global audience of millions.

Most of the campaigns were season- or year-in-review recaps. This use case is especially compelling in the world of gaming, which lends itself to data-driven content drawn from player stats and activity. In the last year, Idomoo launched personalized highlight reels for several gaming giants, including Playdemic, Ubisoft, CCP Games and Plarium, among others. Coverage ranged from MMOs to social casinos to mid-core games and more.

This growth can be attributed to how Personalized Video drives ROI in gaming. Social share rates increased 5x for one campaign while another yielded 68% higher sales. Videos also addressed a key pain point for companies: customer attrition. One recap campaign designed to reengage lapsed players resulted in a staggering 17x uplift in player reactivation.

"We're excited to continue to work with big names in gaming and build on our success," said Yaron Dishon, Idomoo CRO. "Our campaigns have proven we're a must-have in this industry where innovative, immersive visual experiences are always in demand."

Not only do Personalized Videos boost engagement and loyalty, core KPIs for gaming brands, they can also be delivered in-app, allowing for a seamless transition as players experience their video and then jump back into the game without missing a beat. Idomoo also allows campaigns to be automated via API. When a player unlocks a designated achievement, they can instantly receive their dynamic video, rendered in up to 100x real time.

Personalized Video speaks to the growing and increasingly younger gaming audience. Gen Z enjoys sharing bespoke content on social media, particularly when they can customize it, and with Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform, it's possible, even easy. Users can update their video to select different metrics, add their avatar photo, change text or media and more.

Idomoo's fully open, enterprise-grade platform also lets gaming brands easily launch campaigns in multiple languages, live in as little as two weeks thanks to built-in automation tools that speed the process.

About Idomoo

Idomoo pushes the limits of what video can do by harnessing the power of data to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With its fully open Next Generation Video Platform, Idomoo has launched Personalized Video campaigns for global gaming leaders such as Epic Games, EA, Activision and Zynga. These campaigns drive ROI, including 8x conversions, 22x engagement and 35% lower churn. For more information, visit www.idomoo.com.

