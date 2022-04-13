Interim leadership in place with a new CEO to be announced in the coming weeks

Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and monitoring solutions, announced today the retirement of Reed Taussig, Outseer's Chief Executive Officer. Taussig's retirement will take effect on May 13th, 2022.

Taussig joined RSA Security in late 2020 as CEO of its Fraud Risk Intelligence division, which transitioned into a new standalone company, Outseer, in June of 2021. Since Outseer's launch, the company has experienced substantial acceleration and growth, including over $195 billion in protected payment transaction volume via Outseer 3-D Secure, new major customers, key executive appointments, and the launch of a brand new solutions category, Outseer Emerging Payments.

"In November of 2020, I began the journey to transform RSA Fraud Risk Intelligence from a product line within RSA Security into a viable, standalone business," said Taussig. "The reception to our new and exciting corporate identity, a renewed commitment to customer success, and real investment in product innovation has been nothing short of spectacular."

"I have worked in this industry since 1977, almost 45 years. It's been a long and rewarding run as a software executive," continued Taussig. "For me, it is time to step aside from the day-to-day commitments of my professional life and spend quality time with family and loved ones."

"Reed's retirement is truly a bittersweet moment," said Rohit Ghai, Group CEO of RSA Security. "He did exactly what the board hired him to do: successfully transform RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence into a flourishing company with a distinct corporate identity. His leadership has been instrumental in the success of Outseer. We wish Reed nothing but the best in his upcoming and well-deserved retirement."

More details will be shared in the coming weeks regarding Taussig's replacement.

About Outseer

Outseer is on a mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. Our market-leading payment and account monitoring solutions protect over $200 billion in annual payments while increasing revenue and reducing customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging billions of annual transactions from more than 6,000 institutions across the globe, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

Join the Outseer community on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005301/en/

Contacts:

David Pedersen

David.Pedersen@outseer.com